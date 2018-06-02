Register
    2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 - BTS performs Fake Love.

    Fans Left Puzzled as BTS Releases Extended Version of 'Fake Love'

    Popular K-pop boy band BTS has hit a new high as the rock version of its hit “Fake Love” was released on June 1.

    The popular K-pop boy band BTS has surprised their fans with an unexpected gift: a rock version of their latest lead single “Fake Love” was published with an extended video on YouTube. An unexpected scene in the video, which shows six guys wearing black hooded cape with their faces covered with Venetian masks while Jungkook, one of the band’s members, walks over to them, after which they all disappear, has been a topic of discussion.

    The original version of the video is almost a minute shorter and does not depict that scene.

    The unexpected scene left “the Army” (the official name of the group’s fandom) puzzled.

    Most of their fans were incredibly happy with the new rock version of the song:

    Meanwhile, possible explanations of the video’s plot have appeared on the web:

    BTS (also known as the Bangtan Boys) is the one of the most popular and bestselling boy bands in the world. On May 20 the sensational group received the Top Social Artist Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Award. Moreover, the guys became the first South Korean artists to not only top the Billboard Social 50 chart, but also perform at the Billboard Music Award ceremony. If that’s not enough, here are some more facts:

    • In 2016 Forbes listed BTS as the most retweeted artist on Twitter;
    • The same year the group was also ranked on YouTube's Music Global Top 100;
    • On June 26, 2017, Time magazine named the boy band one of the 25 most influential people on the internet;
    • V (real name Kim Tae-hyung), one of the band’s vocalists, was ranked first when TC Candler unveiled its annual list of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017;
    • BTS is also featured on “The Guinness World Records – 2018 Edition” as one of the most twitter engaged male groups;

    Speaking about sales, the band’s latest album “Love Yourself: Tear” became the first K-pop album ever to top the Billboard 200 album chart. The official music video for the lead single from their third studio album added another achievement for BTS as the MV reached 41 million views in 24 hours after being published on May 18. It’s currently been viewed around 130 million times.

