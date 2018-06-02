Fans Left Puzzled as BTS Releases Extended Version of 'Fake Love'

Popular K-pop boy band BTS has hit a new high as the rock version of its hit “Fake Love” was released on June 1.

The popular K-pop boy band BTS has surprised their fans with an unexpected gift: a rock version of their latest lead single “Fake Love” was published with an extended video on YouTube. An unexpected scene in the video, which shows six guys wearing black hooded cape with their faces covered with Venetian masks while Jungkook, one of the band’s members, walks over to them, after which they all disappear, has been a topic of discussion.

The original version of the video is almost a minute shorter and does not depict that scene.

The unexpected scene left “the Army” (the official name of the group’s fandom) puzzled.

When you have to do a music video but you have a cult meeting at 9 pic.twitter.com/ae6VnDCMZa — kpop_has_me_shook (@starship_69809) June 1, 2018

Here's another thought what if what fell on them was like a trap box so their inside it instead of actually being crushed?? This is a less sinister alternative but they get trapped in again just like how their still trapped in their fears. pic.twitter.com/EsKRowiUwu — In Utopia 🌹 (@PusheenCat_M) June 1, 2018

My head is going to explode!! — 김석진 🌞👀💕 (@DeaneysiM) June 1, 2018

okay so this just came into my mind. just like how the length of "singularity" had a hidden meaning, i thought maybe even fake love's length might've been a clue so i googled the duration of both mvs and this is like talking about the concept of being freed?@BTS_twt #FAKE_LOVE pic.twitter.com/WEuPKlkhxH — 轉 shriss •°○○. (@sonderdann) June 2, 2018

WHATT HAPPEN AT THE END!!! ARE THEY OKAYYY??!! OH MY GOD! TNGNA BIGHIT HUHUHUHUHUHU NATATAKOT NA AKO HAA??! pic.twitter.com/OT2LfITQua — I can finally call Jungkook Oppa (@OwTea7Stan) June 1, 2018

I love it!!! But my brain hurts! I can’t with the theories in my head pic.twitter.com/FbPl6Reddn — Marcela (@marxelamosh) June 1, 2018

Most of their fans were incredibly happy with the new rock version of the song:

BTS: drops fake love extended version



army: pic.twitter.com/13w2k0gAb5 — Laura is seeing BTS (@loonixart) June 2, 2018

I was talking a walk 3 hours before the video dropped thinking "I wish BTS would do a more guitar heavy song" and BOOM. BIGHIT'S ARMY-STALKIBG LVL IS GETTING CREEPY BUT THANK YOU ALL THE SAME @BTS_twt — Chin Wen (@chinnywenwen) June 1, 2018

Meanwhile, possible explanations of the video’s plot have appeared on the web:

BTS (also known as the Bangtan Boys) is the one of the most popular and bestselling boy bands in the world. On May 20 the sensational group received the Top Social Artist Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Award. Moreover, the guys became the first South Korean artists to not only top the Billboard Social 50 chart, but also perform at the Billboard Music Award ceremony. If that’s not enough, here are some more facts:

In 2016 Forbes listed BTS as the most retweeted artist on Twitter;

The same year the group was also ranked on YouTube's Music Global Top 100;

On June 26, 2017, Time magazine named the boy band one of the 25 most influential people on the internet;

V (real name Kim Tae-hyung), one of the band’s vocalists, was ranked first when TC Candler unveiled its annual list of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017;

BTS is also featured on “The Guinness World Records – 2018 Edition” as one of the most twitter engaged male groups;

Speaking about sales, the band’s latest album “Love Yourself: Tear” became the first K-pop album ever to top the Billboard 200 album chart. The official music video for the lead single from their third studio album added another achievement for BTS as the MV reached 41 million views in 24 hours after being published on May 18. It’s currently been viewed around 130 million times.