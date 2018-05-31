Register
13:50 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    Tech Industry Veteran: AI Helps Humans Rather Than Replacing Them

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    AI may become a threat to some professions, but with the increased flow of information people will still need artificial intelligence - says Mike Kemelmakher, vice president of Israel’s SAP innovation center. Kemelmakher gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik on the sidelines of Startup Village conference hosted by Skolkovo foundation.

    Sputnik: Big companies, including SAP are currently testing various AI-driven technologies. Is artificial technology a threat to human workforce, or is it there to help people?

    Mike Kemelmakher: I would say that to some professions it’s a threat. But, I would also say that these professions will not help us to scale tasks that need to be done, as my colleague mentioned during the session. Human population is not growing fast enough in order to fulfill all these tasks by humans. So, when it comes to very simple analysis or detection of something – no matter how humans will help, information accumulates way faster.  Because when we didn’t have digital storage media, when we didn’t have cheap cameras, cheap microphones, we were accumulating information way slower. It was expensive and it was not available, so humans were kind of ok.

    Now, when storage of information is very cheap and you can store terabytes and petabytes of data. Cameras became cheap, so you can record millions of hours of video. And it’s not feasible to process all that information for humans. That’s why artificial intelligence and machine learning helps to deal with all this information. So, I think it actually helps and augments humans, rather than actually replacing them. Humans will focus more on intelligent tasks, where decision-making is required. And also, there is aspect of how much we explain what the machines are doing. So, in many situation we will prefer humans over the machines, because human actions are more explainable.

    READ MORE: By the End of This Century Robots Could Become Self-Aware — Futurist

    Sputnik: AI is being actively used in machine vision applications, and your company is currently working with this technology. What are the most interesting uses of such technology?

    Mike Kemelmakher: We are making a lot of progress, actually. Latest technologies are in the areas of detection and classification of objects for different purposes. It can be for surveillance and security, it can be also for visual inspection, like when you have a production line, and you have cars, where it’s possible to fully automate this with machine learning, also when it comes to video search – this is a very high-demand and important area. You have millions of hours of video and you need to find in this video a very specific object. Machines can watch video with rates which are by orders of magnitude faster than humans. I’ll give you an example: a recent solution that SAP released to customers. The solution is focusing on detection and counting of advertisements and brand visuals in video content. This is a very important subject, because brands invest a lot of money in what they call indirect advertisements, or product placements. Now, when a lot of money is invested, there is a need to estimate return of investment, and one of the qualifiers is the size and duration of this exposure on the screen. And this is a relatively simple task: you need to review this video, you need to find logotypes or banners, measure their size on the screen, and how much time it was on the screen.

    Need for Speed: 'Racing' Robot Learns to Walk
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Need for Speed: 'Racing' Robot Learns to Walk
    If you think about one hour of video, and video is composed of pictures, this is “motion picture”, so in one hour of video you have 108000 frames. That’s a lot, and this is exactly the example that I mentioned: so if you need to find 10 objects in each frame, as a human you will need 30 seconds. So, if you do simple math, you will understand that if you have to watch all these 108000 frames – it will take you many days. The machine can do that in 3 minutes. And this machine is not the size of this building, this is a small machine with a number of graphic processing units – GPUs, with graphic cards, because they are being used not only to render 3D objects, but also for running machine learning algorithms. So 4 graphic cards can “watch” 1 hour of video, frame-by-frame in 3 minutes.

    READ MORE: Fears of 'Robocalypse' Are Overblown – IEA Report

    Sputnik: You took part in today’s discussion as a speaker. What are your impressions about Skolkovo and this year’s conference?

    Mike Kemelmakher: I’m impressed on the general level with how Skolkovo evolved. I participated in such event three years ago and the area was kind of in the beginning of development, it was really small. So, today, when I arrived, and saw all the buildings and all the development around here – it was very impressive.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    tech, robots, Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse