Register
07:45 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Listening

    US Investor on Future of Creativity: Soon We'll Bе Buying 'AI Robot’s Albums'

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    Russia’s Skolkovo Foundation is hosting a two-day Startup Village conference for entrepreneurs from all over the world. Sputnik correspondent sat down with one of the guests - Tristan Pollock, an Entrepreneur in Residence at 500 Startups venture fund and the co-founder of Shisharka Skunk Works to talk about AI and the future of creative process.

    Sputnik: You’ve been working with startups for many years. How important are the events like this one for small enterprises, and for the future business leaders?

    Tristan Pollock: For startups, events like Skolkovo Startup village are incredibly important, because it gives people a chance to have these “spontaneous combustion moments”, they run into people who are interesting, you never know who you going to end up meeting, who can help you with different aspects of your business, who can invest in your business. And with my time at 500 Startups a lot of times we would find companies that we were going to invest in through startups events that we would go to, and attend, and speak, and host the competitions. It really is a nice way that lets see the breadth of the startup community in this particular region or city.

    Artificial intelligence
    CC0
    Tech Industry Veteran: AI Helps Humans Rather Than Replacing Them
    Sputnik: You’re speaking about creative companies here at the event. Just how important is creativity in business nowadays and why?

    Tristan Pollock: Creativity can span a lot of definitions: you have creativity, innovation. A lot of people think of creativity as the burst of creative moments that happen, and the innovation is the executing of those moments – the things that are essential to a startup. When I think about creative companies, I think about companies – and that’s kind of what my talk is about – is creating companies from people and places that you use to create your business. So what do companies do to nurture their employees, to give them space to have creative thought, to empower them, to do that through the actual physical spaces that they have. Think about Airbnb and how they create their conference rooms – like their host locations. So they have tree houses and tents, and teepees. And those are the break-out spaces, where people can go and work, and think about things.

    Artificial intelligence
    CC0
    'Robo-Hitler' Alarm: Musk's Fear of AI 'Immortal Dictator' Sets Twitter Ablaze
    Usually 60% people get more creative when they work in a private space like that. Whether they are by themselves or with other people brainstorming – those sorts of spaces are really incredibly important for design of an office. I kind of throw out a lot of other examples of companies that have been doing this for a long time – like Google, like their “20% time” – one fifth of the person’s day or week can be spent on another project, which still benefits Google, but something they’re interested in. So I think it’s something that LinkedIn, or Microsoft, or a lot of other big companies have adopted, because they understand that if you want someone, who’s on your team, an employee with your company, to be empowered, and they’re going to have a lot of other side hustles, so why not give them an opportunity to do that for you, for your company. I think those things give people a creative outlet that most other companies actually do not do. But I’d like to see more of them, and that’s actually the point of having this talk today.

    READ MORE: Funding Well Runs Dry Shattering Indian Startup’s Google X Prize Dream

    Sputnik: You’re also among the speakers at a session dedicated to “the next big thing” – something that people may develop in the next few years. When it comes to creative technologies, what could it be?

    Tristan Pollock: In terms of creativity I’m interested in transformation of art. Some people say that art will be the one thing that artificial intelligence can never overtake – this kind of creative thought, this kind of “dirty messy mix of things” that come, that turns into a sculpture, a painting, or visualization. And I’m kind of curious to see how that’s challenged, I think you’ve seen the Prisma app, where you can make any photo a painting. It seems, it looks like such a simple thing – like a filter, or something like that, but some of these things are really changing how we look at things and how art is created. There is another company which is called Mubert, and Google has done some things with that – with AI creating music, and music that’s ever-changing, ever-playing. Everyone’s going to have their preferences. But when these things are going to take hold, you know, I’ll be like: “I’m buying a Drake CD, I’m buying a Diplo CD, and then I’m buying this AI-robot’s album”. So I think that’s something that I’m interested to see. I still wanna see art as creating, also curious to see what people will do with technology, and how they can make it create new masterpieces.

    Related:

    Virgin Hyperloop One: Futuristic Transport Startup Gets Rebranded
    Moscow Aviation Institute Startup Develops Electronic Warfare Helicopter Drone
    Speed for the Masses: Startup Raises $33M to Test Commercial Supersonic Aircraft
    Funding Well Runs Dry Shattering Indian Startup’s Google X Prize Dream
    Tags:
    music, startup, AI, creativity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse