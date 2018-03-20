Register
15:10 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Space Invaders: WATCH Alleged UFO Battle Near US' Classified Area 51

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Describing a recent incident in the skies above Nevada's second-largest city of Henderson, an eyewitness referred to the emergence of up to ten bright dots which looked like stars and which started to attack each other.

    A video of what looked like a "battle" between unidentified flying objects (UFO) has emerged in the Internet, prompting users to scratch their heads.

    The incident took place on February 19, when a driver in Nevada's second-largest city Henderson was in his car for "just a short drive from Las Vegas", according to the Daily Express.

    "I was waiting in the car while my buddy went into the store. I noticed about 9 to 10 bright dots in the sky that looked like stars. The dots were in a line at approximately a 45 degree angle. All of a sudden they started to move upward on that same angle and it looked like they were attacking each other," the eyewitness said.

    Citing "many bursts of energy", he said that the incident, which took place not far from the notorious Area 51, lasted just 20 seconds.

    READ MORE: Robbie Williams Claims He Has Seen a UFO Close Enough to Hit With Tennis Ball

    Commenting on the video, some users called the incident an authentic UFO battle, while others claimed that all this was nothing but "the reflection of cars' lights."

    "If they were shooting lasers like that, something would have clearly been destroyed. I believe in UFOs but not this!" user Carlos Urquides added.

    UFO IN MEXICO
    © Photo: Youtube / Virality TV
    Mysterious Vertical UFO Spotted Over Mexico, Texas (VIDEOS)
    Area 51 is a highly classified US Air Force base is located within the Nevada Test and Training Range.

    It continues to add substantially to the spread of numerous UFO legends, including that of the Roswell incident in 1947, when a US Air Force balloon crashed at a ranch in New Mexico.

    The US military insisted that it was just a conventional weather balloon, while ufologists claimed in the 1970s that it was a crash of one or more alien spacecraft.

    Related:

    Aliens Here? Giant Spherical UFO Orb Spotted in the US (VIDEO)
    Flying Saucer Landing: UFO-Shaped ‘Powerhouse' Hotel to Appear in Arctic Norway
    Mysterious Suspected UFO Wreck Spotted Near Antarctica (VIDEO)
    Robbie Williams Claims He Has Seen a UFO Close Enough to Hit With Tennis Ball
    Tags:
    sky, stars, incident, video, UFO, car, YouTube, United States, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok