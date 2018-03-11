Register
    The analytical company To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science has published a new video which allegedly shows US Air Force aircraft monitoring an unidentified flying object

    Terrific VIDEO Allegedly Shows New Evidence of US Pilots Intercepting UFO

    © Photo: Youtube / To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science
    In 2015, the pilots of an American warplane reportedly managed to capture footage of a mysterious object which was flying swiftly off the US East Coast at an altitude of 7,500 meters.

    The analytical company To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science has published a new video which allegedly shows US Air Force aircraft monitoring an unidentified flying object.

    The footage was made by the pilots of an F/A-18 Super Hornet multirole combat jet off the US East Coast in 2015 at an altitude of 25,000 feet (7,500 meters).

    In the video, an alleged unidentified oval object, which has "no obvious wings or tails", is seen moving at high speed "very low" above the ocean surface, the Stars Academy of Arts and Science website reported.

    READ MORE: Aliens Here? Giant Spherical UFO Orb Spotted in the US (VIDEO)

    The pilots' voice conversation indicates that the  Weapon Systems Operator (WSO) managed to capture the object only on the third attempt and that the WSO "expresses excitement" about all this. 

    Between 2007 and 2012, the Pentagon's Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program collected video and audio recordings of reported UFO sightings, including footage from a Navy F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet which was reportedly made in 2004 but published only late last year.

    READ MORE: WATCH: UFO Enthusiasts Record Sonic Booms, ‘Wild Activity' Near Nevada's Area 51

    The video shows US fighters unsuccessfully trying to intercept what looks like a rotating UFO that moves faster than any US Air Force aircraft.

    In December 2017, the New York Times reported that even though the Pentagon shut down a hush-hush, $22 million, program to study UFOs in 2012, it continues to investigate related episodes brought to its attention by service members.

