Register
14:44 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

    Russian Physicists Can Now Quickly Determine Any Material’s Structure

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    140

    MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) - Researchers at the National Research Nuclear University have found a way to operate laser mass-spectrometers in a new mode to directly determine the elemental composition of materials without using so-called standard samples.

    The new method expedites the sampling process considerably and reduces cost while using a new compact device. The survey's results are published in the European Journal of Mass Spectrometry.

    "The most obvious practical applications for our work show that we can use an extremely compact, high-sensitivity and highly productive device for direct sampling without non-standard analysis that costs less," MEPhI Professor Alexei Sysoyev noted.

    The process for analyzing the composition of any matter consists of the following three steps:

    — determining the elemental composition and calculating the proportions of chemical elements from Dmitri Mendeleev's Periodic Table of Elements in a sample;
    — molecular sampling;
    — isotope sampling.

    This refers only to elemental sampling and analysis.

    Traditional methods of elemental sampling call for meticulously preparing various samples. Solid-state samples, including minerals, have to be dissolved; and this time-consuming process increases the chances for admixtures and contamination.

    Photograph of a chip constructed by D-Wave Systems Inc. designed to operate as a 128-qubit superconducting adiabatic quantum optimization processor, mounted in a sample holder
    © Photo: D-Wave Systems, Inc.
    Russian, German Physicists Create 'Impossible' Material for Quantum Computers
    Traditional elemental sampling/analysis methods call for a painstaking selection of samples. A solid-state sample, including minerals, has to be dissolved prior to sampling/analysis, and this increases the chances for contamination.

    In addition to lengthy sample preparations, it is necessary to compare them with standard samples to avoid mistakes while sampling a substance. Any sample that is being studied can contain admixtures of other minerals. Therefore standard samples are acquired for mass-spectrometry purposes, and this increases sampling costs. Experts know the composition of these expensive samples. For example, there are standard bronze alloys with a certain amount of admixtures.

    READ MORE: Russian Physicists Upgrade Nano-Components of Flexible Electronic Devices

    Scientists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI have suggested a new method for developing a laser mass-spectrometer with wedge-shaped ion mirror-reflectors. This versatile method for sampling solid-state materials does not require standard samples.

    So-called elemental sampling without standard samples makes it possible to directly determine the elemental composition of samples. While determining elemental concentrations in samples, scientists no longer have to simultaneously analyze standard samples of a known composition.

    BEP — booster of electrons and positrons at VEPP-2000 collider complex. Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics
    © Wikipedia/ Eto shorcy
    Fuel for Atom Smashers: Siberian Physicists Develop Unique Collider Generator
    The new method also calls for upgrading the laser mass-spectrometer. The researchers say the new analyzer has merits, including broad energy fluctuations, small size and minimal power requirements.

    Other advantages include its ability to analyze all classes of substances, the purity of the method, the possibility of local and layer-by-layer analysis, as well as the absence of cluster ion interference. This analyzer's pulse method combines nicely with a laser source of ions.

    READ MORE: Russian Physicists Create First Working Secure Quantum Link Between Two Banks

    This method presupposes substantial reductions in the device's costs, and sampling costs are also reduced appreciably. This makes it possible to expand the mass-spectrometry method's potentialities in criminalistics where rapid expert analysis is needed.

    The method opens up new prospects in medicine, including areas linked with analyzing micro-elements in human hair and nails. It can more accurately determine the composition of objects being transported across the border at railway stations and airports. It can also more quickly analyze soil samples for correctly assessing the environmental situation in a given area.

    Related:

    Physicists Unravel Mystery of Stable Fullerenes
    Physicists to Create Solar Panel Based on Graphene and Quantum Dots
    Physicists Develop Noncontact Quality Control Method for Superconductors
    Tags:
    Moscow’s National Research Nuclear University, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok