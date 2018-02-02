Register
16:00 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Physics from TPU improves nanocomponents for flexible electronic devices

    Russian Physicists Upgrade Nano-Components of Flexible Electronic Devices

    © Photo: TPU Press Service
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Tomsk Polytechnic University scientists have made headway in studying the interactions between 2D materials at the nano-particle level, which will make it possible to develop advanced electronic components, including flexible displays for devices, solar batteries and other innovative technologies, the University’s press service told Sputnik.

    Brought to you by the National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

    Tomsk Polytechnic University scientists and their German colleagues are the first to show how 2D advanced electronic materials-components interact at the nano-particle level. Their survey results are published in Nano-Letters.

    This new technology will make it possible to calculate strains during interaction between materials and even to identify nano-level defects.

    READ MORE: Eye-Popping Technology: Russian Scientists Develop Sight-Controlled Drone

    This data can be used to upgrade tiny modern electronic components that are used in developing flexible displays for electronic devices, flexible optical and computer circuits, solar batteries and other innovative technologies, said Professor Raul Rodriguez from the University’s Faculty of Laser and Lighting Equipment.

    "We need various classes of 2D materials, including semiconductors, to create a full line of essential electronic devices. We worked with molybdenum disulfide, one the most popular 2D semiconductors. We studied the nano-level strains in this material, as well as expansion or contraction processes in various structures," he told Sputnik.

    To accomplish this, the scientists used gold nano-particles or nano-triangles. They placed two mono-layers of molybdenum disulfide on these nano-triangles. Due to the bulging form of these nano-triangles, the layer became deformed and this caused 1.4 percent local strains.

    Component of the Institute of Living Systems' neuro-Balalaika system.
    © Photo: Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University
    Russian Scientists Create Mind-Reading 'Neuro-Balalaika'
    “This is more than we had initially expected. To be honest, we weren’t trying to obtain the highest possible strain. It may be interesting, but it is possible to obtain such impressive deformations by placing thin molybdenum disulfide layers on a metal surface. While creating nano-devices, it is very important to understand what happens when the semiconductor (molybdenum disulfide) and the conductor (gold) contact each other,” Professor Rodriguez said.

    “We shouldn’t discount the interaction between a thin film and substrates in nano-devices,” he noted.

    READ MORE: New Metallurgy and World-Class Scientists: How Russian Universities Innovate

    “When these materials are studied, all of their electronic, zonal and optical properties are analyzed on a flat substrate. But the presence of metals that can act as electrodes inevitably changes the material’s properties,” the scientist added.

    Car
    CC0
    Mind Over Matter: Russian Scientists Develop Prototype of Electric Neuro-Mobile (PHOTO)
    The experiment involved the unique Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) technology combining methods of optical spectroscopy and atomic-force microscopy. A gold nano-antenna inside an atomic-force microscope is the main TERS element. The foundation has a diameter of several microns, and the tip’s size is several nano-meters.

    “Imagine a group of nano-particles illuminated by a laser beam. The laser spot measures about two microns, and the average diameter of one nano-particle is 40 nano-meters. The laser beam allows us to categorize nano-particles in the immediate vicinity we’re studying. As the laser spot’s diameter exceeds that of nano-particles, we will obtain an average signal and will be unable to distinguish between them. But, it is possible to obtain the signal from a nano-particle located on the nano-antenna’s tip,” Professor Rodriguez explained.

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists Join Search to Explain Space Signals of Unknown Origin

    Today, Germany manufactures these nano-antennas, but scientists have already announced plans to re-locate the production to Tomsk Polytechnic University soon.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Create New Breakthrough Material for Nuclear Reactors
    Russian Political Scientist Says Banned From Entering EU at Poland's Request
    Russian Scientists Join Search to Explain Space Signals of Unknown Origin
    New Metallurgy and World-Class Scientists: How Russian Universities Innovate
    Eye-Popping Technology: Russian Scientists Develop Sight-Controlled Drone
    WADA, IOC Ruling Against Russia 'Over-Politicized' - Scientific Association
    Mysterium: Russian Scientists Create Super-Strong, Light Alloy for Aerospace Use
    Tags:
    nano, university, scientists, Tomsk, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok