Register
20:37 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    NASA’s R5 robot, which is NASA's newest humanoid robot and was built to compete in the DARPA Robotics Challenge.

    Humanoid to Join Curiosity Rover on NASA Mission to Mars

    © NASA.
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20710

    Scientists from the University of Edinburgh have unveiled a US$2 million humanoid robot that will help NASA on their unmanned missions to Mars.

    The project is a collaboration between US space agency NASA and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

    The robot, named Valkyrie, is one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the world. There are only three others in existence, one in Edinburgh and two in the US. 

    Sethu Vijayakumar, professor of robotics at the University of Edinburgh's School of Informatics, told Sputnik about the project and what he hopes will be a significant leap for Mars exploration.

    "The whole plan with NASA's timeline of making us a two planetary species, in other words sending humans ultimately to look for possibilities of inhabiting another planet, is a very big challenge. It's a challenge because unlike missions to Mars or the International Space Station (ISS) which we are all very familiar with, this is a much larger distance and we have to manage resources," Professor Vijayakumar said.

    "What it means is that to be able to deploy something on Mars, we need to do two things: one, we need to create technologies like the rocket, the spacecrafts, and the spacesuits, so things that humans can wear and sustain themselves to deal with radiation, deal with long-term space travel. More importantly you have to have the ability to not transport everything. Transporting stuff from Earth to Mars is going to be prohibitively expensive. So we need to build capabilities on the surface of Mars to be able to, for example, manufacture and repair things, and maintain capabilities while we are trying set up a base there. That is where the robots come in, that's where Valkyrie comes in," Professor Vijayakumar told Sputnik.

    So what exactly will the humanoid be able to do and how will help in NASA's mission to MARS?

    Professor Vijayakumar said that this humanoid is one of the most advanced robots in the world, which means it has high fidelity, it's repeatable and from a competence point of view it has a high spec.

    Sethu Vijayakumar, professor of robotics at the University of Edinburgh's School of Informatics (L), at Sputnik studio in Edinburgh.
    © Sputnik/ Johanna Ross
    Sethu Vijayakumar, professor of robotics at the University of Edinburgh's School of Informatics (L), at Sputnik studio in Edinburgh.

    As of now the humanoid Valkyrie is the most advanced humanoid platform in the world, according to the professor, and from a competence point of view it's extremely high spec.

    However, the professor says just building a machine — which is "motors, iron and steel" — is not enough for a robot to be able to perform smart tasks.

    "There has to be some level of AI, some level of intelligence built into the system and the raw sensing data that you get from the sensors onboard has to be processed, we have to use algorithms which the robot can use to do things like balancing, manipulating, and that's what we are currently working on.

    "The robot at the moment can repeat things that you teach it to do. We can with very fidelity move the individual joints. What we are currently in the process of doing is to build up — scaffold — the capabilities of the robot by for example, teaching it to create algorithms, recognize objects using its multiple sensors, figuring out what can be manipulated, how it can walk up to that object without falling over, make multiple contacts with the surface in order to maintain balance and then do some dexterous manipulation," Professor Vijayakumar told Sputnik.

    "It's really hard, as humans we do things very naturally, we can hold onto one surface and use that surface as a way of mitigating balance issues. For robots to do that, the moment you make contact and anything that involves force, the computation just blows up, and it's a big challenge just to be able to not avoid contact, but exploit it to do much more complex thing," Professor Vijayakumar added.

    The collaboration between NASA and Edinburgh University was a natural progression.

    The university has a long history in robotics and is considered, according to some, to be the birthplace of AI.

    Professor Vijayakumar and his team hope that the humanoid will be able to inspect and measure certain areas on Mars, which will provide greater insight. However, scientists also hope that the technology used to build this robot will play a central role in the development of robust technology in autonomous driving, as well as the prosthetics industry.

    In comparison to NASA's Curiosity Rover Valkyrie is quite different. Curiosity is a piece of well-tested hardware on wheels, meaning it can operate once commands are sent, but if it is not commanded, it will stay put.

    "A humanoid robot is very different, you have to send commands to it at about 1000 hertz, which means it has to receive 1000 signals every second for it to be able to maintain balance and do what it is supposed to do. So that puts an extreme real time constraint on all the work that what we are doing," Professor Vijayakumar told Sputnik.

    Professor Vijayakumar added that one of the charms of humanoid robot is its ability to adapt to a terrain, as they are more dexterous and versatile, although the control aspect is much more complex as we wouldn't be able to do control it in the same we do Curiosity — from Earth, which means Valkyrie would have to be fully autonomous.

    Related:

    NASA Reveals Footage of 'Valkyrie', a Robot Built Especially for Mars Mission
    Human's Little Helpers: Most Incredible Robots
    Not So Little Helper: Robot Built to Aid Astronauts Nearly Ready for Mars
    Tags:
    Mars Curiosity Rover, AI, robot, artificial intelligence, technology, space exploration, space, University of Edinburgh, NASA, Mars, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok