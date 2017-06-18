NASA Reveals Footage of 'Valkyrie', a Robot Built Especially for Mars Mission

The video of the test has been published on the YouTube channel of IHMC Robotics, which created a controlling algorithm for the machine.

The Valkyrie robot somewhat resembles a person; it's equipped with about 200 sensors, placed on its head, shoulders, abdomen and legs.

The information received by the sensors helps the robot to evaluate the data in order to select the most suitable surface for its next step.

According to NASA's official website, Valkyrie "a name taken from Norse mythology, is designed to be a robust, rugged, entirely electric humanoid robot capable of operating in degraded or damaged human-engineered environments."

The robot is expected to help astronauts during their future missions to Mars.