Register
23:27 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Suspected North Korean Drone Near the De-Militarized Zone in South Korea

    Seoul: Pyongyang’s Spy Drone a ‘Clear Military Provocation’

    © REUTERS/ Defence Ministry/News1 via REUTERS
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 17020

    A camera-equipped drone found crashed on a mountainside in South Korea has been confirmed by Seoul to be an unmanned North Korean military surveillance aircraft.

    According to the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), a branch of the South Korean Defense Ministry, the drone is of North Korean manufacture and was deployed from Kumgang County in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on May 2, Yonhap News Agency reported.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017
    © Photo: KCNA
    'Failure of US Policy': Pyongyang Taunts Washington With Promise of ICBM Launch

    The DPRK drone, discovered by a local man on the side of a mountain just over the South Korean border in early June, was thoroughly examined by the South's ADD, which ran detailed reverse-engineering of its camera, motherboard, GPS and other circuitry.

    A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson stated that it had been "confirmed that it's North Korea's small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the basis of clear scientific evidence from the analysis of its flight path."

    Analysis of the data contained within the onboard computer revealed that the DPRK drone had been in the air for about five and a half hours prior to crashing, likely due to losing access to fuel because of a mechanical malfunction.

    While airborne, the drone took 551 photos, including of the South Korean site of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system currently installed in Seongju, about 180 miles southeast of Seoul.

    Additional analysis of the drone revealed that its software included instructions to return to its home base in the DPRK, according to Yonhap.

    The drone, which contains a tiny 400 gram Sony-built camera, has a wingspan of just over nine feet, an engine with a 50cc displacement, and a fuel tank with a capacity of just under two gallons.

    The drone flew some 280 miles before crashing.

    South Korean military officials issued several strongly worded rebukes to the DPRK, following the ADD revelations.

    "North Korea's act this time is a clear military provocation violating the [1953] Armistice Agreement and the [1992] bilateral nonaggression pact," said Army Brigadier General Heo Tae-keun, a deputy chief at the policy planning office.

    Army Brigadier General Jeon Dong-jin, a deputy director for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, "Our military strongly denounces North Korea's continued drone infiltration provocations and urges it to once again immediately stop all types of provocations."

    Related:

    Seoul May Scale Back Joint Exercises With US if Pyongyang Gives Up Provocations
    We Need to Talk: Pyongyang Urges Seoul to Uphold Summit Agreements
    Pyongyang’s Missile Program Outpaces US Estimates and Intelligence
    Tags:
    provocation, drone, surveillance, South Korean Defense Ministry, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Seoul, Pyongyang, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok