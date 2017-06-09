Register
09:50 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Laptop

    Srei, Vnesheconombank to Set Up $200 Million IT and Innovation Fund

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 5110

    Amid a downturn in India's information technology (IT) fortunes due to US President Donald Trump's protectionist and anti-immigration policies, India and Russian companies are expanding cooperation to tap opportunities in the sector, bilaterally as well as elsewhere in the world.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — India's Srei Infrastructure Finance on Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russian state development institution Vnesheconombank to create a $200 million IT and Innovation Fund.

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    AI Robot Barely Passes China's Gaokao Math Test

    The fund will serve as a two-way bridge between Indian and Russian markets and create opportunities for technology cooperation, Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director of Srei, said in a statement.

    "The IT and Innovation Fund will promote India-Russian cooperation in the area of IT technologies and innovation. Srei and Vnesheconombank, through this fund, will explore investments opportunities in technology companies in Russia, India and other selected regions," Seri's statement reads.

    Srei is a multi-sector infrastructure conglomerate with around $5.5 billion of consolidated assets under its management, while Vnesheconombank operates to enhance the competitiveness of the Russian economy, diversify it and stimulate investment.

    A CH-47J Chinook heavy lift helicopter
    © AFP 2017/ Toru Yamanaka
    India's TASL Delivers Components to Boeing for Chinook Helicopters

    With India, Russia trade being less than $10 billion annually, and primarily comprising defense sector cooperation at the public sector level, it needs a major boost and a shift towards private sector cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to enhance bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025.

    "Trade is like electricity and flows in a direction with least resistance. The enhanced focus on improving trade and commerce ties between the two countries is beginning to show fruit like Essar-Rosneft deal and now this one. There also have been successive high-profile visits on both sides, which are bound to give impetus to trade. There are several other areas like gems and jewelry, pharmaceutical and IT where more synergy can be developed," Nandan Unnikrishnan, Vice-President, at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.

    With rising protectionism in the US and anti-immigrant sentiment under the presidency of Donald Trump, Indian IT companies need to expand into new markets.

    During his visit to India in March this year, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov had said Moscow is eager to welcome highly-skilled Indian talent, and that they will aid the workforce with all possible facilities.

    Tags:
    memorandum, innovation, IT
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok