Futuristic Finns Fancy Trans-Baltic Hyperloop to Tallinn

Previously, Hyperloop seeds have been sown on the Finnish soil via visions of a 15-kilometer-long test track between Salo and Turku, which is subsequently expected to evolve into a full-fledged Helsinki-Turku-Stockholm route through the Finnish archipelago of Åland.
According to Salo city architect Jarmo Heimo, Finland ranks among the five regions where Hyperloop planning has advanced the most, the pre-planning assistance on the Stockholm-Helsinki route already having been carried out.
#Hyperloop testground planned in #Salo #Finland! https://t.co/HdNadd7iuM pic.twitter.com/q37QgUPfM2— Anu Korppi (@anukorppi) 13 марта 2017 г.
According to Peter Nisula, an expert in the Salo Hyperloop project, the new plans will not impact work already begun elsewhere. In the end, isolated tracks across Europe will result in a vast continentwide network. Hyperloop officials envision their proposed routes (such as those in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands or the Swedish-Finnish-Estonian link) to merge into a complex system spanning across 5,000 kilometers and connecting over 75 million people.
Wow! A hyperloop link between Helsinki and Stockholm could cut the travel time down to 28 minutes.https://t.co/FKkhvHd57x— Finland in LA (@FinlandLA) 14 сентября 2016 г.
At present, Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn are all interconnected via an effective system of ferries and passenger flights. Nevertheless, the Baltic Sea countries have been attempting to revolutionize the traffic in the area with one ambitious plan after another.
Study moves ahead on Helsinki-Tallinn tunnel! 👏🏻 🇫🇮🇪🇪🇪🇺 https://t.co/GwJSn15IlF (v/ @ylenews) pic.twitter.com/ABpE2tRm7G— M. Gelly-Perbellini (@michelgelly) 24 августа 2016 г.
In addition to the $20 billion 400-kilometer-long Hyperloop track between Helsinki and Stockholm, Finns have been long toying with the idea of a railroad connection to Tallinn across the Gulf of Finland, which seems directly antagonistic to the futuristic Hyperloop. The almost equally ambitious project, which seeks to further bolster the Finn-Ugric Finnish-Estonian brotherhood, as well as cultural and economic ties between the two nations, aims to cut the travel time between the two capitals from two hours by ferry to a half hour.
One of them is that both Finland and Estonia for historical reasons use the broader, "Russian" gauge, whereas the "Tallinn Tunnel" is projected to utilize a narrower "European" gauge, making it impossible for both goods and passengers to continue to other destinations in the two countries without changing track. A possible remedy would be to attach the tunnel to the proposed Rail Baltica project aimed to link Poland, Finland and the Baltic States with a standard-gauge railroad in order to improve the connectivity in the Baltic region. However, the future of the Rail Baltica project remains uncertain, and no construction works have begun yet.
Rail Baltica will prevent historical injustice #Baltic #EU #railway #Railbaltica — https://t.co/HQOYXQ4ljz pic.twitter.com/zw583vYDOD— Baltic Media (@balticmedia) 30 ноября 2016 г.
