Register
15:39 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Tallinn

    Futuristic Finns Fancy Trans-Baltic Hyperloop to Tallinn

    CC0 / /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 16322

    Last year, Finland stunned its neighbors by ambitious plans to build a Hyperloop connection to Sweden in order to cut the travel time between Helsinki and Stockholm to a mere half hour. This week, an even more ambitious Trans-Baltic extension to the Estonian capital has been suggested.

    An image showing passengers boarding the Hyperloop transportation system.
    © Photo: Hyperloop Technologies
    Wet Dreams: Norway Fantasizes About Overseas Hyperloop to Denmark
    Hyperloop One, the group behind the funding and construction of the world's first commercial reduced-pressure transport system, has announced that it will begin surveying nine new European locations for possible Hyperloop sites. One of the nine tentative routes is a direct 90-kilometer link between Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia, allowing passengers to whizz from one capital to the other at a staggering 1,200 kph in almost a twinkle of an eye, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Previously, Hyperloop seeds have been sown on the Finnish soil via visions of a 15-kilometer-long test track between Salo and Turku, which is subsequently expected to evolve into a full-fledged Helsinki-Turku-Stockholm route through the Finnish archipelago of Åland.

    According to Salo city architect Jarmo Heimo, Finland ranks among the five regions where Hyperloop planning has advanced the most, the pre-planning assistance on the Stockholm-Helsinki route already having been carried out.

    According to Peter Nisula, an expert in the Salo Hyperloop project, the new plans will not impact work already begun elsewhere. In the end, isolated tracks across Europe will result in a vast continentwide network. Hyperloop officials envision their proposed routes (such as those in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands or the Swedish-Finnish-Estonian link) to merge into a complex system spanning across 5,000 kilometers and connecting over 75 million people.

    At present, Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn are all interconnected via an effective system of ferries and passenger flights. Nevertheless, the Baltic Sea countries have been attempting to revolutionize the traffic in the area with one ambitious plan after another.

    In addition to the $20 billion 400-kilometer-long Hyperloop track between Helsinki and Stockholm, Finns have been long toying with the idea of a railroad connection to Tallinn across the Gulf of Finland, which seems directly antagonistic to the futuristic Hyperloop. The almost equally ambitious project, which seeks to further bolster the Finn-Ugric Finnish-Estonian brotherhood, as well as cultural and economic ties between the two nations, aims to cut the travel time between the two capitals from two hours by ferry to a half hour.

    Hyperloop One has formed a partnership with FS Links Ab, to study a potential hyperloop route linking Helsinki and Stockholm the capital cities of Finland and Sweden, routing via the Åland Islands which lie between the two countries in the Baltic Sea.
    © Photo: Youtube/ Hyperloop One
    Future is Here: Finland Hypes Up Passengers With Hyperloop
    However, the proposed Helsinki-Tallinn railroad connection, which is expected to boast an 80-kilometer-long tunnel dug through the solid rock of the Baltic seabed, has been repeatedly criticized as a pipe dream, which does not take into account serious technological challenges found on both ends of the future tunnel.

    One of them is that both Finland and Estonia for historical reasons use the broader, "Russian" gauge, whereas the "Tallinn Tunnel" is projected to utilize a narrower "European" gauge, making it impossible for both goods and passengers to continue to other destinations in the two countries without changing track. A possible remedy would be to attach the tunnel to the proposed Rail Baltica project aimed to link Poland, Finland and the Baltic States with a standard-gauge railroad in order to improve the connectivity in the Baltic region. However, the future of the Rail Baltica project remains uncertain, and no construction works have begun yet.

    Related:

    Pipe Dream: EU Finances Feasibility Study of Baltic Railway Utopia
    'Just Married' Finnish Robotic Car Couple Pass First Road Test
    Finnish City Fed Up With Flocks of Fowls Compromising Flight Safety
    Got Milk? Finns Credit 'Genetic Mutation' for Their Ability to Survive the Cold
    Tags:
    Hyperloop, Tallinn, Helsinki, Baltic Sea, Estonia, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok