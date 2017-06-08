UK Police Confirm First Arrest Made With Use of Face Recognition Technology

LONDON (Sputnik) — According to ITV channel, the cameras recognized the suspect by comparing the face with photos from the database. The technology was confirmed to have been used by South Wales Police in May.

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay UK Security Services Consider Terrorism, Hacking as Major Threats to Election

The police said this technology was expected to help ensure public safety and national security. The testing of the technology is currently underway in various UK regions and already used in electronic passport control gates.

According to ITV, citing experts’ opinion, intelligent security cameras could be used for terrorist acts prevention.

A set of deadly terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom hit London in March and in June, and the city of Manchester was targeted in May.