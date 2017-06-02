Register
18:44 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Sun

    NASA Probe to Sun to Answer Decades-Old Questions About Stars

    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10720

    NASA has outlined a plan to launch a probe, the Parker Solar Probe, closer to the sun than any other man-made object in human history has ever gone. Sputnik spoke to a pioneering physicist at the University of Chicago, Eugene Parker in an interview about this ambitious project.

    The Japanese satellite Hinode caught Mercury passing across the sun's face in November 2006
    © Photo: Hinode JAXA/NASA/PPARC
    Good Morning, Sun! NASA to Send Probe to Study Solar Atmosphere
    According to NASA “The spacecraft will explore the sun's outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work,” the statement read. “The resulting data will improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space."

    Sputnik spoke with Eugene Parker, S. Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus, Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago about the mission.

    “The reason the Solar Probe is to be launched next year is simply the unfolding of history.  The idea of going close to the Sun with a special heat resistant spacecraft originated 30 years ago or more. The mission would require much expensive development and it would come swooping in around the Sun at close range for only a few hours,” Parker said.

    He further said that because the corona (the bubble of plasma that surrounds the sun,) is highly changeable and it would be difficult to know the conditions at that moment a new mission design was developed in which the spacecraft works its way in slowly to an orbit round the Sun at about 9 solar radii.  

    He added that the construction of the spacecraft was finally finished this year so launch is scheduled about a year from now.

    Talking about how much time will the spacecraft take before approaching the sun, the professor said, “It is planned to work the Solar Probe gradually into a position at nine solar radii through a sequence of gravitational assists by Venus, taking five or six years, where the spacecraft will reside, hopefully, for a couple years of more.”

    Setting sun is reflected on the surface of the Salton Sea in the Southern California desert
    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Wrath of the Sun: Astronomers Solve Mystery of ‘Stealth’ Solar Eruptions
    According to Parker a thick carbon-composite shield is expected to shield the instruments inside the spacecraft from the sunlight, which will be 570 times more intense than sunlight here on Earth.

    Looking at the expectations from the mission, the professor said, “The expectation is that the data from the spacecraft will enable us to predict the agitation (space weather) in the solar wind a day or two later when the same region of wind arrives to Earth. When there is a violent storm in the wind we sometimes shut off our terrestrial communication satellites to prevent damage.”

    He added that they also hope to understand better how the magnetic agitation in the wind serves to maintain the million degrees, or so, temperature of the gas that makes up the wind.

    NASA has named the first mission to fly a spacecraft directly into the sun's atmosphere in honor of Prof. Eugene Parker.

    NASA hasn't put an object in orbit around the sun since the Kepler space observatory in 2009, which is kept away from the sun  to study exoplanets outside our solar system.

    Related:

    US Air Force Wants Billions More For Space-Based Missile Defense, Communication
    Lunacy and Plutocracy: Russian Astronomer Rebukes Drive to Commercialize Space
    Flying High: International Space Station's Orbit Raised by 1,148 Feet
    Trump's $19.1Bln Space Budget Sustains US Efforts to Land Astronaut on Mars
    NASA’s Orion, Space Launch System Face Growing Risks of Delays
    Tags:
    exploration, interview, science, probe, Space, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok