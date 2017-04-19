Register
16:43 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People sit below a Baidu logo at the Baidu headquarters in Beijing on December 17, 2014.

    Baidu Enter Driverless Car Market But Full Autonomy Readiness Still a Concern

    © AFP 2017/ Greg Baker
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    Driverless cars are the future, the automotive industry has made it clear that they believe the technology is almost ready and one day all cars will be autonomous. As a another company enters the market, the race towards developing the best technology is on, however some experts believe that we are some way off from this dream.

    The self-driving car market is growing by the day, with entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk pushing his Tesla cars into the mix, Uber looking at developing driverless vehicles and the recent pilot of self-driving buses in London, UK. However, it seems like the race towards being the best in the driverless market is about to accelerate as Baidu Inc, a Chinese-American technology company, plans to launch their self-driving cars. 

    Baidu have said that they will launch the technology in July 2017 and then gradually introduce fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open roads by 2020.

    The project has been named Apollo and the company plans to start working with partners that can provide vehicles, sensors and other components for the new technology.

    As part of its push into artificial intelligence (AI), in January, the company named former Microsoft Corp. executive Qi Lu as chief operating officer. The hope is that the company will start to use AI technology within their cars.

    "AI has great potential to drive social development, and one of AI's biggest opportunities is intelligent vehicles," Qi said in a statement.

    Google's self-driving Lexus car drives along street during a demonstration at Google campus on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Mountain View, Calif
    © AP Photo/ Tony Avelar
    Google's self-driving Lexus car drives along street during a demonstration at Google campus on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Mountain View, Calif

    This latest news from Baidu only goes to show that self-driving technology is one of the key global trends of the decade. With millions of dollars already invested in their production, and companies such as Mercedes and Uber looking at fully automated technology, the industry is ready to push forward with the development of self-driving cars.

    However, are these developments ultimately, in vain? According to research from car manufacture Toyota, the industry is some way off from making really good self-driving cars.

    Driverless shuttlebus
    © Photo: Oxbotica
    UK's First Driverless Shuttlebus Makes Next-Gen History on London Streets

    Speaking at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, Gill Pratt, chief executive of Toyota Research Institute, said that the entire automotive industry is "not even close" to launching a car with Level Five — full — autonomy. 

    There is also the issue of hacking, some experts are concerned that cyberattacks may increase once driverless cars are brought to market.

    Charlie Miller, who is a computer security researcher and works for technology company Didi, knows only to well how easy it is to hack into a driverless vehicle. Two years ago, Miller showed how easy it was to gain access to the car via an internet connection. 

    "Cars are already insecure, and you're adding a bunch of sensors and computers that are controlling them… If a bad guy gets control of that, it's going to be even worse," Miller said in a recent interview.   

    ​However, all of this hasn't stopped Baidu from moving forward with their plan to tap into the driverless tech market.

    Related:

    UK's First Driverless Shuttlebus Makes Next-Gen History on London Streets
    Highest Level Self-Driving Car Years and Miles Away - Toyota Exec at CES 2017
    A Quick Look Into the Future: Driverless Buses
    Rideshare Giant Uber Slams Brakes on Driverless Vehicle Project
    Tags:
    driverless car, driverless vehicle, autonomous car, artificial intelligence, technology, Toyota Motors, Uber, Baidu, Mercedes, Microsoft, China, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok