Register
14:58 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hacker

    UK Business Ill-Equipped to Deal With Cybercrime as Attacks Increase

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 4121

    British businesses are under attack. Research has shown that more companies in the UK have been hacked by cybercriminals in the past year than in 2015, and many of these firms have little or no security in place to stop it.

    According to the survey of 1,200 businesses by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), who carried out the research, one in five British businesses have fallen victim to cybercrime and the bigger the company the more susceptible they are to online attacks.

    Larger companies, which are defined by those with at least 100 staff, are more prone to cyberattacks.

    The BCC report found that 42 percent of big businesses had fallen victim to online crime compared with 18 percent of smaller companies.

    In addition to this, only 24 percent of respondents said that their business had security measures in place to guard against hacking.

    "While firms of all sizes, from major corporations to one-man operations, fall prey to attacks, our evidence shows that large companies are more likely to experience them. Firms need to be proactive about protecting themselves from cyber attacks," BCC Director General Adam Marshall said in a recent interview.

    Mr. Marshall said that businesses should also be mindful of the extension to data protection regulation coming into force next year, which will increase their responsibilities and requirements to protect personal data. Firms that don't adopt the appropriate protections leave themselves open to tough penalties.

    Most businesses in the UK are relying on IT support providers to report as well as resolve cyber attacks, the report from the BCC states.

    Campaigners have said that the UK government must start providing better guidance for businesses and also set out a clear path in the event of a cyber security breach. This will help increase clarity around the response options which are available to victim.

    Web giant Yahoo, telecoms firm TalkTalk and controversial dating website Ashley Madison are among the high-profile businesses to have been subject to cyberattacks in recent years.

    The homepage of the Ashley Madison website is displayed on an iPad, in this photo illustration taken in Ottawa, Canada July 21, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    The homepage of the Ashley Madison website is displayed on an iPad, in this photo illustration taken in Ottawa, Canada July 21, 2015

    The threat of a cyberattack doesn't seem to worry most Brits however, who believe they will face more risk of being burgled then a victim of cyber crime. According to a report by

    British Telecom (BT), the majority of people in the UK are not taking seriously the threat of a cyberattack and think they are more likely to be a victim of a physical break-in than a cybercrime, despite figures suggesting the two are just as likely.

    Sixty percent of people believe that they are more likely to be burgled than become a victim of a online crime, according to cybercrime figures presented by BT.

    Campaigners are calling on the UK government to put more in place to help businesses combat the terrors of cyberattacks.

    A government spokesman said that they will be investing US$1.9 billion to make the UK the safest place to live, as well as do business online.

    "It's essential businesses take responsibility for their cyber security risks and we urge them to take advantage of our free advice, online training and Cyber Essentials scheme to protect against attacks" a spokesperson for the government said in a recent interview.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L) listens as Director of Engagement and Advice Alex Dewdney (R) explains how an electricity supply could be subjected to cyberattack, as she attends the opening of the National Cybersecurity Center in London on February 14, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L) listens as Director of Engagement and Advice Alex Dewdney (R) explains how an electricity supply could be subjected to cyberattack, as she attends the opening of the National Cybersecurity Center in London on February 14, 2017.

    The government also hopes that the recent opening of the National Cyber Security Center will hopefully add protection for UK businesses.

    Related:

    Dutch Firm Deny Running Encrypted BlackBerry Network for International Gangsters
    'Hacking Threat a Marketing Buzz': GCHQ Opens 'Shopfront' to Woo Business to UK
    Brits Think They're More Likely to Be Burgled Than Suffer Online Attack - Report
    Bureaucrats Behaving Badly: Government Emails in Ashley Madison Data Dump
    Tags:
    crime, cybercrime, business, cybersecurity, hacking, online, Ashley Madison, Yahoo, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok