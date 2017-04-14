Register
    This artist's rendering provided by Mark Witton in April 2017 shows a Teleocrater rhadinus, center, a four-legged, meat-eating reptile and a close relative of dinosaurs, eating a relative of mammals, Cynognathus.

    The First Dinosaurs Looked Like Crocodiles, New Research Suggests

    © AP Photo/ Mark Witton
    Tech
    It’s like a crocodile, but it’s got a long neck, it’s about the size of a labrador retriever and it died out 250 million years ago. But the completion of a skeleton of the long-extinct Teleocrater Rhadinus is a pivotal moment in understanding the evolution of dinosaurs on this planet, says an international team of paleontologists.

    Most people know that the first creatures to live on land were amphibians that climbed out of the sea, and they know these creatures eventually gave way to the dinosaurs that we know and love. But the intermediary between these creatures, the archosaurs, are not as well understood.

    Archosaurs are the common ancestors of birds and crocodiles. Dinosaurs evolved from the birds, but Teleocrater looked nothing like the early dinosaurs we know of. It looked a lot more like a crocodile, actually.

    Sterling Nesbitt, an assistant professor of geosciences at Virginia Tech and one of the study's authors, called the "discovery of such an important new species" a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

    This artist's rendering provided by Gabriel Lio in April 2017 shows the Teleocrater rhadinus, a four-legged, meat-eating reptile and a close relative of dinosaurs.
    © AP Photo/ Gabriel Lio
    This artist's rendering provided by Gabriel Lio in April 2017 shows the Teleocrater rhadinus, a four-legged, meat-eating reptile and a close relative of dinosaurs.

    Teleocrater has unexpectedly crocodile-like features that are causing us to completely reassess what we thought about the earliest stages of dinosaur evolution," said Ken Angielczyk, associate curator of fossil mammals at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago and study contributor.

    "Surprisingly, early dinosaur relatives were pretty profoundly not dinosaur-like… scientists generally don't love the term 'missing link' but that's kind of what Teleocrater is: a missing link between dinosaurs and the common ancestor they share with crocodiles."

    The first Teleocrater fossils were discovered in Tanzania in the 1930s and first studied by the famed English palaeontologist Alan Charig in the 50s. But it wasn't until 2015 that additional digs in Tanzania allowed for complete reconstruction of a Teleocrater skeleton.

    The prehistoric Neanderthal man N, left, is visited for the first time by another reconstruction of a homo neanderthalensis called Wilma, right, at the Neanderthal museum in Mettmann, Germany, Friday, March 20, 2009
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor: A Blob with a Giant Mouth and No Anus

    Previously, the first known members of the bird branch of archosaurs was Lagerpeton, a two-legged hopper about the same size as a chicken. It and similar species suggested to archaeologists that all dinosaurs arose from such a beast, but the new research of Teleocrater begs to differ. Nesbitt's team claim that their finds suggest that Lagerpeton and its ilk were a specialized offshoot of the early dinosaurs, rather than the norm.

    Teleocraters lived in the connecting period between the Permian and Triassic Periods, when dinosaurs first arose. By the time most of the dinosaurs in the popular conscience began to appear in the mid-Triassic, Teleocrater had gone extinct.

    "The finding forces a rethink of early dinosaur evolution," the researchers wrote in the paper, which was published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

      avatar
      michael
      we still have the first dinosaurs, they morphed into politicians and now we're stuck with them in all of their mindless viciousness.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      First off, this writer is trying to project the lizard religion mantra to readers but he's wrong: he may know and love dinosaurs but not all of us his readers love his dinosaurs and we certainly do not know them. The word "know" carries a powerful connotation of intimate knowledge and his use of that word in this context is designed to make people accept what is not true.

      That aside, with this write-up, it seems that the peddlers of the dinosaur fantasies are getting closer to owning up on the reality as to the big lizards or the serpent.

      There are those with vested interest in passing of some pseudo-science to try to make people believe that the big lizard disappeared by 'evolution' rather than being transformed into a ground hugging serpent.
