Register
15:54 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Eye-tracking technology

    Technology Which Turned Paralyzed Victim's Blinks Into Words Convicts Pedophile

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    A former priest has been jailed in Britain for sexually abusing a choirboy almost 40 years ago, after his dying victim gave evidence using revolutionary eye-tracking technology, which turned his blinks into words.

    Cyril Rowe, 78, was jailed for four years on Friday, March 10, after a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court in Dorset, England, which was the first of its kind.

    Michael Kelsick, who suffered from motor neurone disease which meant he was paralyzed and unable to speak or write, was able to give evidence using ground-breaking eye-tracking technology called Eyegaze Edge

    MI5 security service
    © Flickr/ sarflondondunc
    Leaked Docs Prove MI5 Covered Up for Pedophiles Among Thatcher Government

    Communicating using only his eyes and interacting with a computer keyboard Kelsick, 47, was able to describe how the vicar had locked the church door, pinned him down and sexually abused him, before apologizing and giving him £1 ($1.20).

    Tragically, a police officer was on the way to Kelsick's deathbed to tell him his abuser had been found guilty when he was informed that he had just passed away.

    Rowe was convicted on three counts of indecent assault which took place at a church in Stoke Newington, east London between 1979 and 1981.

    The Eyegaze Edge is a communication system, developed by LC Technologies, based in the United States, which enables people with severe disabilities to interact with the outside world.

    By focusing their eyes on control keys displayed on a screen, a user can generate speech or type a message.

    "Eyegaze Edge is being used to write books, attend school and enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities all over the world," an LC Technologies spokesman said.

    The technology is also being used in numerous fields — health, defense, airport security, gaming and research.

    World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking uses a similar technology to communicate.

    Stephen Hawking
    © AFP 2017/ NIKLAS HALLE'N /
    Stephen Hawking

    General Motors is also planning to fit a different eye-tracking technology system into its cars to detect when a driver is not paying attention to the road.

    But this was the first time anywhere in the world that eye-tracking technology, and the evidence obtained from it, has been used in a criminal case.

    Kelsick, who was a nine-year-old choirboy when the offenses began, recorded his evidence using Eyegaze and was then questioned by lawyers in the court via a video link as he lay in a hospice bed in Streatham, south London.

    Rowe, who was the vicar at St. Matthias Anglican church in Stoke Newington, retired to Bournemouth, where he was arrested in August 2015.

    A Crown Prosecution Service lawyer, David Nixon, said: "The way Cyril Rowe's victim was allowed to use this eye-tracking technology over video link shows how the CPS can help victims and witnesses who might otherwise struggle to give evidence in court.

    "This man was determined to seek justice against the vicar who had abused him all those years ago and these special measures enabled that to happen. They included a live video link into the court from his hospice bed, an intermediary to help him on the day, and help for his sister to use a video link too, as she wanted to stay close to him in his final days.

    "As a result the jury were able to hear his powerful testimony which has ultimately led to the convictions and today's sentence."

    It is not clear if Rowe, who had pleaded not guilty, will appeal against his conviction.

    Surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Deception Detecting Technology' to Counter Terrorism, Bad Cops and More

    Some new technological breakthroughs have foundered following appeals.

    In 1998, Mark Dallagher, 31, was jailed for life for murdering Dorothy Wood, 94, at her home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. He had been convicted after experts testified that a print on the window of her home uniquely matched Dallagher's ear. But a retrial was ordered and in 2004 he was cleared after the reliability of earprint evidence was called into question.

    In 2007, Irish Republican Sean Hoey walked free after his trial collapsed. He had been accused of planting the bomb in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1998 which killed 56 people. Forensic scientists claimed to have found Mr. Hoey's DNA using a technique called Low Copy Number (LCN) DNA.

    Related:

    'Deception Detecting Technology' to Counter Terrorism, Bad Cops and More
    Leaked Docs Prove MI5 Covered Up for Pedophiles Among Thatcher Government
    Pope Reportedly Knew Priest Accused of Raping Children Two Years Before Arrest
    Judge Appointed to Probe UK Police Handling of VIP Historic Sex Cases
    Pope Francis Approves Tribunal for Bishops Covering Cases of Sexual Abuse
    Tags:
    blinking, eyes, church abuse, pedophile, court case, sex abuse, priest, child sexual abuse, victim, child abuse, pedophilia, technology, conviction, Eyegaze Edge, Europe, Britain, United States, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok