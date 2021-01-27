Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Calls on UN, PACE to Tackle Arbitrary Actions of US Online Giants

"The Federation Council is calling on the UN secretary general, the UNESCO secretary general, relevant monitoring mechanisms of the UN Human Rights Council, the Council of Europe secretary general, acting chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe [OSCE], and OSCE representative for media freedom in Europe to prioritise the task of limiting the arbitrariness of US global internet companies in order to prevent them from imposing a digital dictatorship", the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said in a statement.
The lawmakers also called on the UN General Assembly and PACE to discuss the actions of US online companies.
"The Federation Council resolutely condemns the actions of US global internet companies that limit the freedom of speech on social networks ... out of political reasons, without legal grounds and despite the norms of international law", the statement read on.
The Russian parliament's upper chamber slammed US online companies for refusing to ban posts calling on Russians to take part in unauthorised rallies.
