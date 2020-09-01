Twitter, Facebook Remove Russia-Linked Accounts for Platform Manipulation

"We suspended five Twitter accounts for platform manipulation that we can reliably attribute to Russian state actors," the statement said.
In a separate development, Facebook has removed 13 allegedly Russia-linked accounts focused on affairs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Algeria and Egypt, according to the company's statement.
"We removed a small network of 13 Facebook accounts and two Pages linked to individuals associated with past activity by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA)... This activity focused primarily on the US, UK, Algeria and Egypt, in addition to other English-speaking countries and countries in the Middle East and North Africa," the statement reads.
