Porn Star Wears Herself Out At Work, Admitted to Hospital – Reports

A Russian actress, who shot to fame beyond the adult industry after taking part in a local reality TV show similar to Love Island and recently announced her plans to head one of Russia’s regions, was found lying half-conscious on the floor as she had allegedly exhausted herself with constant diets amid a tense working schedule.

Porn actress Elena Berkova has been taken to a hospital in Moscow, the Russian tabloid StarHit reports, citing her manager and fellow patients. According to a woman, who is reportedly being treated at the same clinic, the star’s friend found her in her flat lying half-conscious on the floor.

“It is assumed that Elena has worn herself into a state of exhaustion with all kinds of fasting, trying to better her shape. Her body simply failed under constant dieting. She has been put on a drip and got injections. She barely talks”, the fellow patient said, as cited by the outlet.

Berkova’s manager has refused to name the reason for her hospitalisation, adding only that doctors are examining the actress and that fans do not have to worry about her.

StarHit alleges that the 34-year-old’s health might have suffered because of her tense working schedule as she has been on tour across Russia with her erotic show “The Berkova”. Additionally, the outlet points out that she has just gone through a divorce from her fifth husband.

Despite the break-up, the actress has given no sign that something was wrong, as the tabloid reports, and even announced plans to take part in the race for the governor’s seat of Murmansk Region in the North of Russia.