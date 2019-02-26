Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Has Breast Surgery After Hockey Puck Ruptures Implant

The renowned adult actress, who abruptly quit porn several years ago over death threats from terrorists, had one of her main assets seriously deflated during a hockey match last year.

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American adult actress-turned-sports commentator, had her breast fixed after it was "ruptured" by a stray hockey puck.

"A four hour easy surgery caused by a hockey puck went really good for my princess," her boyfriend, Swedish chef Robert Sandberg wrote on Instagram under a photo of his better half having a nap.

"Now we are home to get some rest and she is in very good hands," reads the heartfelt post.

Last May, Khalifa posted a pic of herself from a Washington Capitals Stanley Cup game, where she said a pluck made its way through the stands and struck her right in the chest.

"I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming," she said. "I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere."

She quickly emerged as one of the world's most popular porn stars in 2014 but left the industry within several months after her X-rated videos came under heavy criticism in her native Lebanon.

She has since undergone a major rebranding an established herself as a webcam model, social media personality, and sports commentator.