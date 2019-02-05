Porn Star Marica Hase Seeks to Raise $50,000 to Overcome Breast Cancer

Japanese gravure model and adult video actress Marica Hase has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to raise money for her breast cancer treatment.
"Please give what you can no matter how small. I love everyone in the industry and I feel like you're family. And, family helps family", Hase wrote.
The actress added that she needs the money to cover all related expenses, as she "will be out of work for four months" and "the insurance doesn't cover everything", and promised to donate any leftover funds to the City of Hope.
All comments
Show new comments (0)