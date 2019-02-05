Porn Star Marica Hase Seeks to Raise $50,000 to Overcome Breast Cancer

The actress said that she needs the money to cover the cost of treatment and related expenses, as she will be “out of work for four months”, and promised to donate any leftover funds to the medical centre she is going to be treated at.

Japanese gravure model and adult video actress Marica Hase has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to raise money for her breast cancer treatment.

As Hase herself explained on the website GoFundMe, she learned that she has breast cancer last year, and now she intends to undergo “a bi-lateral mastectomy and reconstruction at the same time” at the City of Hope National Medical Centre in Los Angeles County.

"Please give what you can no matter how small. I love everyone in the industry and I feel like you're family. And, family helps family", Hase wrote.

The actress added that she needs the money to cover all related expenses, as she "will be out of work for four months" and "the insurance doesn't cover everything", and promised to donate any leftover funds to the City of Hope.