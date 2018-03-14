Register
12:00 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov "Reveals Top Secret Info" on Russia's Meddling in Korean Crisis

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    3160

    Seoul’s top security official came to discuss resolving the Korean crisis with his Russian counterparts and revealed some unknown facts about his previous contacts with Moscow on the matter.

    Moscow and Seoul have agreed on joint efforts between two countries on searching for ways to resolve the Korean crisis during the meeting between Russia’ s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong  in Moscow. This is to ensure the success of upcoming meetings between the leaders of South and North Korea, as well as the breakthrough upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

    "Russia has played a constructive role in inviting North Korea to dialogue, and we hope that Russia will play such a role in the future. We will undoubtedly cooperate in this area with Russia," Chung Eui-yong said regarding the result of the meeting.

    During the talks in Moscow, Chung admitted he had previously met with the head of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev. The talks were very successful, and he came to Moscow again to keep on discussing vital questions. This revelation prompted an immediate ironic remark from Lavrov.

    “What a secret you brought to light! Everyone will think now, that Russia is behind it all again,” Lavrov replied, referring to allegations of Moscow’s interference in the US 2016 presidential election.

    Lavrov pointed out that “Russia is consistent in advocating a decrease of tensions as well as a transition from confrontational rhetoric to specific steps in searching for ways to settle the issue.” He said South Korea's envoy’s recent activity has confirmed, his country’s leadership understands the need to build a solid team of those who can contribute to solving the Korean crisis. He added Moscow values South Korean President’s involvement in promoting peace on the Peninsula and developing bilateral partnership.

    READ MORE:Can South Korea-DPRK Talks Results Satisfy US?

    On March 5-6, Chung, along with other high-ranking officials from South Korea met the North Korean leader Kim Jong –Un, after which an announcement came that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third-ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April.  Moreover North Korea expressed a willingness to hold talks with the United States, pausing all nuclear tests and missile launches during the negotiations.

    The visit of the top South Korean delegation to the United States was followed by President Donald Trump’s agreeing to meet with Kim by May, however on the condition that Pyongyang makes specific steps to roll up its nuclear program.

    Related:

    A Great Change: How Trump-Kim Meeting May Solve Korean Nuclear Crisis
    Trump Expects 'Tremendous Success' in Dealing With North Korean Problem
    US Congress Group Urges Trump to Restore Military Contacts With North Korea
    Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions
    Trump to Moon: US is Open to Talks With N Korea Under 'Right Circumstances'
    Tags:
    North Korean nukes, crisis settlement, peace, nuclear talks, diplomacy, Chung Eui-yong, Donald Trump, Sergei Lavrov, Koreas, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok