Register
09:06 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Can South Korea-DPRK Talks Results Satisfy US?

    © AP Photo/ Korea News Service
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Sputnik spoke to Tom Harper, Doctoral Researcher in Politics, at the University of Surrey about meeting between South Korean delegation and with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and what it could mean for north south relations and talks with the US.

    A South Korean delegation will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a visit aimed at encouraging North Korea and the United States to talk.

    North Korea and the United States have expressed their willingness to enter negotiations However U.S. President Donald Trump, wants them to give up its nuclear weapons programme before discussions can begin.

    Sputnik: How important could this delegation have an impact on relations between the two nations?

    Tom Harper: Well judging by the differing approaches I think there’s been a bit of a divergence between the approach of South Korea and the US towards North Korea. The south seems to be a bit consolatory and there current government is a lot more consolatory than the government before it was. On the other hand you the US figures starting to take a more belligerent stance. For example we’ve had Senator Graham saying that a war with North Korea would be worth it. So two very different approaches to the same problem.

    Sputnik: US want the north to stop nuclear weapons before any talks, how likely is this delegation going to achieve an outcome that will satisfy America?

    Tom Harper: I think it will be more about the south, because on the one hand the US fear that if they develop more they could develop more, they could hit the mainland, its one thing to hit their allies but completely different were they to hit US Mainland. On the other hand the North will be very loathed to give them up as that’s there trump card presumably, that could deter any attack so there logic is that any hostile regimes that didn’t have nukes such as Saddam’s Iraq or Gadaffi’s Libya were invaded and that is one of their fears.

    Sputnik: Could the upcoming joint military exercise next month have an impact on the talks?

    Tom Harper: It could potentially be because there’s a lot tensions in the region and often these military exercises in the south are a way of saying sending a message particularly during the cold war. North Korea feels that’s a little too close for comfort so yes that could be on the agenda and in fact was the exercise that might give them more of an incentive to keep their weapons.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    South, North Korean Athletes March Together at Olympic Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)
    North Korea Hockey Players Arrive in South Korea Ahead of Olympics
    South and North Korea to Participate in Olympics Under Unified Flag - IOC
    The March to War: US and South Korea Practice Destroying North Korean WMDs
    Tags:
    Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok