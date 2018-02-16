Register
04:02 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower

    NORAD: Russia Poses 'Existential' Threat to US

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia is the only nation capable of posing an "existential threat" to the United States and Canada, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) head General Lori Robinson told the Senate on Thursday.

    "With a full suite of delivery platforms and weapons systems capable of ranging targets throughout the United States and Canada, Russia remains the only existential air domain threat our two nations face," Robinson told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).

    Russia has also been cycling its aging bombers through a modernization program that enables them to carry a new generation of advanced cruise missiles that have been proven in combat against targets in Syria, Robinson said in the statement.

    The Moon over the Moscow Kremlin's Spasskaya (Savior) Tower
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Ex-US Army Official: US Exploits Russian Threat to Justify New Defense Strategy
    Robinson is the highest ranking woman in the US armed forces and the first woman ever to command NORAD and NORTHCOM. She is the first female service member to lead a unified combatant command and the highest ranking woman in US military history.

    In January, US Defense Secretary James Mattis presented new US Defense Strategy that reflected a pointed warning to America's adversaries, adding that the US Joint Force will compete to deter aggression in three main regions: Indo-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

    James Mattis stressed that the US was facing growing threats from different revisionist powers, including Russia. As Defense Secretary explained, Moscow aimed to shatter NATO, change European and Middle East security in its favor. Henceforth, the US envisages strategic competition with Russia and other "revisionist powers" as long-term priority for the Pentagon.

    However, renowned military experts say that the United States is merely exploiting a fictional "Russian threat" to justify its new defense strategy and the expense of upgrading the country's army.

    Related:

    Pentagon: National Defense Strategy Sets No Confrontation With Russia, China
    New US Defense Strategy Fails to Address Causes of Defeats in Mideast, S. Asia
    Trump Administration's New Defense Strategy: Cold War Redux
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Slams US Defense Strategy as 'Cold War Mentality'
    Beijing Slams US Defense Strategy as Confrontational ‘Cold War Mindset’
    Tags:
    expenses, army, defense, threat, SASC, NORAD, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), James Mattis, Lori Robinson, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok