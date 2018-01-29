Pentagon: National Defense Strategy Sets No Confrontation With Russia, China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new US National Defense Strategy does not seek to stoke confrontation with either Russia or China but recognizes that competition exists between these countries and the United States, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy Elbridge Colby told reporters on Monday.

"The National Security Strategy recognizes the reality of increasing exertiveness and capability on the part of what the strategy calls the 'revisionist rivals,' particularly China and Russia, the reality of ongoing competition with those countries in particular as well as with Iran and others, North Korea as well," Colby said. "We are already in a state of competition."

Colby said that while the US strategy recognizes that competition exists, the defense doctrine seeks to avoid any unnecessary confrontation.

"It is not a strategy of confrontation, it is a strategy that recognizes competition so that we can maintain our interests and keep the peace."

US Defense Secretary James Mattis unveiled the new US strategy in a speech on January 19.

During the speech, Mattis said the primary focus of US national security had shifted from fighting terrorism to great power competition, primarily with China and Russia.