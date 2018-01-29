Pentagon: National Defense Strategy Sets No Confrontation With Russia, China

"The National Security Strategy recognizes the reality of increasing exertiveness and capability on the part of what the strategy calls the 'revisionist rivals,' particularly China and Russia, the reality of ongoing competition with those countries in particular as well as with Iran and others, North Korea as well," Colby said. "We are already in a state of competition."
"It is not a strategy of confrontation, it is a strategy that recognizes competition so that we can maintain our interests and keep the peace."
US Defense Secretary James Mattis unveiled the new US strategy in a speech on January 19.
During the speech, Mattis said the primary focus of US national security had shifted from fighting terrorism to great power competition, primarily with China and Russia.
