Register
23:44 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Pentagon: National Defense Strategy Sets No Confrontation With Russia, China

    © AP Photo/
    US
    Get short URL
    104

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new US National Defense Strategy does not seek to stoke confrontation with either Russia or China but recognizes that competition exists between these countries and the United States, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy Elbridge Colby told reporters on Monday.

    "The National Security Strategy recognizes the reality of increasing exertiveness and capability on the part of what the strategy calls the 'revisionist rivals,' particularly China and Russia, the reality of ongoing competition with those countries in particular as well as with Iran and others, North Korea as well," Colby said. "We are already in a state of competition."

    US soldiers take a position during their drill at a military training field in the border city of Paju on March 7, 2017. The US military has begun deploying the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system to South Korea, US Pacific Command said, with its first elements arriving on March 6, to protect against threats from North Korea
    © AFP 2018/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    New US Defense Strategy Fails to Address Causes of Defeats in Mideast, S. Asia
    Colby said that while the US strategy recognizes that competition exists, the defense doctrine seeks to avoid any unnecessary confrontation.

    "It is not a strategy of confrontation, it is a strategy that recognizes competition so that we can maintain our interests and keep the peace."

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis unveiled the new US strategy in a speech on January 19.

    During the speech, Mattis said the primary focus of US national security had shifted from fighting terrorism to great power competition, primarily with China and Russia.

    Related:

    New US Defense Strategy Fails to Address Causes of Defeats in Mideast, S. Asia
    Trump Administration's New Defense Strategy: Cold War Redux
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Slams US Defense Strategy as 'Cold War Mentality'
    Beijing Slams US Defense Strategy as Confrontational ‘Cold War Mindset’
    'Cold War Mentality': US Defense Strategy Includes False Judgments on China
    Tags:
    focus, terrorism, power, strategy, security, competition, US National Defense Strategy, Pentagon, Elbridge Colby, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok