Register
08:17 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US-China-Russia

    Ex-CIA Officer: US Defense Strategy Targets Russia, China Despite No Threat

    © Photo: Voice of Russia collage
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new US National Defense Strategy targets Russia and China according to Defense Secretary James Mattis, but it is based on the false assumption that those nations have such capabilities, former CIA case officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik.

    Mattis said the US was facing growing threats from different revisionist powers, including Russia and China. He claimed that Moscow aimed to shatter NATO, change European and Middle East security in its favor, while China was using "predatory economics to intimidate its neighbors.

    However, Giraldi, who was also a former US Army intelligence officer, said there was no evidence to support the National Defense Strategy’s threat assessment.

    "There is zero evidence that Russia and China actually threaten the United States or are even thinking that way," he said on Friday.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Mattis Unveils New US Defense Strategy: Work With Diplomats or Deal With Military
    The strategy was misguided and failed to recognize that arming for war increased the likelihood that it could break out through fear or miscalculation, Giraldi warned.

    "If you actively prepare for war, you will probably wind up having one through miscalculation or mischance, or just because you have all those nice weapons lying around," he said.

    In addition, the US strategic reliance on huge alliances to invade and restructure other nations had also proved a failure, Giraldi pointed out.

    "Coalitions have been tried in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria but they have not worked because there is no overall strategy to improve the situations in those places, to define victory and to know when it is time to exit," he said.

    The new doctrine was also alarming in its increased readiness to use nuclear weapons, Giraldi cautioned.

    "The most scary thing [about the document] is the acknowledgement that the US is prepared to use nuclear weapons in situations where the other side is not nuclear armed," he said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Chinese Academic: US Security Strategy Rhetoric Evokes Memories of Cold War Era
    Plans to use US nuclear weapons against other nations that did not have them went back at least 15 years to the George W. Bush administration, Giraldi recalled.

    "This goes back to [then-Vice President] Dick Cheney in 2003 when it was mooted that a war with Iran might be in the offing and the Pentagon drew up a plan to use nukes on the Iranians if they resisted too hard and didn't surrender expeditiously," he said.

    The new document was fundamentally misnamed as it was a blueprint for US aggression rather than a plan to defend the country, Giraldi concluded.

    "Excuse me, but you have a National Defense Strategy to protect the country from attack, not to intimidate competitors," he said.

    Philip Giraldi is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates more even-handed US government policies in the Middle East.

    Related:

    New US Defense Strategy: Work With Diplomats or Deal With Military
    McCain Vows to Add Afghan Strategy to US Defense Bill if Trump Fails to Do it
    Carter Warns Future Defense Spending Uncertainty Dangerous to US Strategy
    US Strategy Pushes Russia, China to Create Joint Missile Defense System
    China Condemns US Cybersecurity Strategy Towards Beijing – Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    national interests, policy, challenges, threat, doctrine, US National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, Pentagon, NATO, Philip Giraldi, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok