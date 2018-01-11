Register
21:26 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

    Russia Knows Perpetrators of Attack on its Syrian Bases, It's Not Turkey - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    8705

    President Vladimir Putin meets executive editors of Russian print media and news agencies.

    Putin's meeting with media representatives in the wake of the upcoming Russia's Press Day is set to discuss current trends in the field of media.

    On the Recent Attack on Russian Base in Syria

    While speaking about the recent drone attack on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria, Vladimir Putin said that he believed Turkey had nothing to do with the issue amid the reports that alleged, the drones had been delivered from Turkey.

    "There were provocateurs there but they were not Turks, we know who was that… We know, how much and whom they have paid for this provocation," Putin said.

    The attack was a provocation, aimed at undermining Russia's relations with partners, including Turkey, Vladimir Putin said, adding that Russia had taken additional measures to protect its military facilities in Syria.

    "Firstly, these are provocations aimed at the collapse of the earlier reached agreements. Secondly, that is also an attempt to destroy our relations with partners — Turkey and Iran. We clearly understand that and therefore we will show solidarity," Putin said.

    The Russian leader also said that the attacks had been thoroughly planned.

    "Concerning the attacks, we have no doubts that they had been well prepared, we know when and where these drones were transferred, as well as the number of drones," Putin added.

    READ MORE: New PHOTOS of Drones That Attacked Russian Base in Syria Released

    On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian military in Syria had disrupted a massive attack with the use of battle drones on its facilities in the country on January 6, intercepting six and shooting down seven more UAVs launched by militants.

    On Relations With the US

    The US is constantly attempting to interfere in internal affairs of other countries and consider this a normal practice, Vladimir Putin said, adding that the US itself behaved aggressively in response to rumors of Russia's alleged interference in the US 2016 presidential election.

    The Russian president has reiterated his position, saying that claims of Russian interference in the latest US elections were nonsense, adding that the anti-Russian card has repeatedly been played to threaten Donald Trump with impeachment.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with heads of Russian mass media and news agencies in the editors office of Komsomolskaya pravda
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with heads of Russian mass media and news agencies in the editors office of "Komsomolskaya pravda"

    While speaking about the relations between the US and Russia, Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to improve the bilateral relations, but a lot depended on the US itself.

    "It [normalization of ties] does not depend on us. We are ready… but the internal political situation in the United States does not settle down. We see that and understand that the 'Russian card' is played in the US political life, the incumbent US president [Donald Trump] is constantly threatened with impeachment and imaginary intervention of Russia is used as a reason for it," Putin noted.

    At the same time, Putin noted that any illegal unilateral sanctions against Russia by Washington would deteriorate bilateral relations.

    "All the steps aimed at any kind of restrictions and at illegal sanctions — I would say it is absolutely clear that they are illegal — will hinder our relations," the president said.

    On Talks With the US on the START Treaty

    Vladimir Putin expressed hope for the positive results of the ongoing Russian-US talks on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

    The president said that the US side had said they wanted to transform some aircraft and submarines used to carry nuclear arms into the kind of objects that could not be used to carry nuclear weapons.

    READ MORE: US Allegations of Russia Violating INF Treaty Absolutely Unfounded — Moscow

    Putin stressed that this could be done under the treaty but only if the other side was able to verify that there was no potential for reverse conversion of such objects.

    "We do not have the necessary evidence yet. And that causes some concerns for us. But the dialogue is ongoing and I hope it will be positive," Putin said.

    On the North Korean Issue

    The Russian president noted that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a competent and mature politician, who managed to "win his game."

    "I think that Mr. Kim Jong Un has undoubtedly won this game. He fulfilled his long-term task — he has a nuclear bomb, has a long-range missile — with a range of up to 13,000 kilometers [over 8,000 miles] — which can reach any place on the Earth, at least any place belonged to his possible rival… He [Kim] is an absolutely competent and already mature politician," Putin said at a meeting with heads of Russian media outlets, adding that the North Korean leader was likely to be interested in de-escalation of tensions in the region.

    The Russian leader also pointed out the need to solve the conflict on the Korean Peninsula through a dialogue.

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    China Unlikely Seeking More Influence Over North Korea - Chinese Scholars
    "One must take into account the current situation. And taking it into account one should act very carefully. When one sets a difficult goal to reach denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, that can be done only through a dialogue and negotiations," Putin said.

    The president added that the denuclearization was possible if all participants of the settlement process including North Korea were sure that their security could be ensured without nuclear weapons.

    On Cryptocurrency Regulations in Russia

    Russia's Central Bank acts conservatively in regard to cryptocurrencies, and its policies are justified since they are not supported by real monetary means and could only be used for transactions, Putin noted.

    "Currently, it is mostly a prerogative of the Central Bank as it has enough authority on the issues of regulation of cryptocurrencies," the president said, adding that legislative regulation in this area would be necessary in the future.

    "The Central Bank behaves conservatively and, in my opinion, this attitude is justified at present, because it is known that there is nothing behind the cryptocurrency, it cannot serve as a means of wealth accumulation, there are no material values behind it, and it is not supported by anything, it can be used to some extent and in certain situations in transactions, it is done quickly and effectively," the Russian leader said.

    Putin stressed that responsibility for the situation with cryptocurrencies in case of legislative regulation of this issue will be assumed by the state, but at present, the citizens themselves bear risks while trading in cryptocurrencies.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges In Wake of S Korean Regulatory Crackdown

    The Russian leader noted that the country should not be dependent on foreign digital platforms, it can and will create its own products.

    "It has to be done and it has to be done on a fair basis, sharing the risks and activities among all the participants so that we would not be slaves to the existing [digital] platforms, but could create our own. We can do it," Putin said.

    The Russian president said that those platforms were being set up in the United States and in Europe, adding that Russia was already participating in the work on a single digital platform within the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Putin noted that Russia's largest commercial bank, Sberbank, has reached a significant success in this field.

    On the Upcoming Presidential Election in Russia

    Vladimir Putin assessed positively the fact that he would face 15 rivals during the 2018 presidential elections in Russia. While answering the question on Washington's criticism of election run ban of Russia's opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, Vladimir Putin said that the US was making a mistake by putting bets on their own candidates. 

    READ MORE: Putin's Press Conference May Hail Start of Election Debates in Russia — Analysts

    The Russian president noted that designating of Russian media outlets as "foreign agents" in the US revealed Washington's attitude to "anyone in any way" influencing its internal political situation, especially during the pre-election period.

    "The situation around our media outlets, which have been designated as 'foreign agents' and whose work was limited rather aggressively and maliciously, I would say, shows [the United States'] attitude to anyone who in any way influences the internal political situation, especially during the pre-election period," Putin noted.

    The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 2018, while the campaign started in December. International observers will be invited to monitor the election, while the usage of video surveillance is also being discussed by Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC).

     

    Related:

    I Played, I Saw, I Crafted: Russian Guy Creates Cool Art Object From GTA V
    Attack on Russian Bases in Syria First Combat Test of 'Swarming' Drones'
    Russian, Chinese Ambassadors to the US Meet to Discuss Wide Range of Issues
    'Russia House' to Open in Davos During World Economic Forum
    Tags:
    meeting, media, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok