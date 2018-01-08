Russian Military Prevents Drone Attack by Militants on Its Bases in Syria

Overnight on January 6, militants in Syria launched a massive attack against Russian military facilities, including the Tartus Naval base and Hmeimin airbase, with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Russian military has taken control of six drones that were sent by militants, another seven were shot down by the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

#СИРИЯ Системой обеспечения безопасности авиабазы #Хмеймим и пункта материально-технического обеспечения #ВМФ России в г. Тартус в ночь с 5 на 6 января 2018 успешно сорвана попытка атаки террористов с массированным использованием #БПЛА https://t.co/nHiUrEWonL pic.twitter.com/6mLX7Ec66d — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) 8 января 2018 г.

The security system of Hmeimim and Tartus base thwarted a terrorist attack the massive use of drones on January 5-6

A technical analysis of the captured drones revealed that the terrorists are able to carry out attacks from a range of about 100 kilometers, the statement added. The Defense Ministry pointed out that the attempted attack marks the first time the terrorists have used modern guidance technologies on satellite GPS.

The Russian security services are carrying out a probe to find out who supplied the drones to terrorists.

The ministry stressed that the possession of such technology by the terrorists means that they are capable of launching similar attacks in any country in the world.

Further tests will help indicate where the drones were launched from, according to the statement.

The engineers are also inspecting the components of the explosive devices that were mounted on the drones.