Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Settlement of Sinjar in Idlib Province - Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Syrian troops supported by allied forces liberated the settlement of Sinjar southeast of the Idlib province from the militants of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, a well-informed source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Syrian army has taken control of the strategically important settlement of Sinjar," the source said.

According to the source, in addition to Sinjar, terrorists were knocked out of four villages located nearby.

The settlement of Sinjar is considered strategically important since there was one of the important strongholds of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and it is located only 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase.

The Syrian civil war has been since 2011, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.