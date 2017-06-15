Register
15:55 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    View of the Moscow Kremlin, the Moskva River from the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow

    Putin: 'Russians Do Not Consider US as Enemy', Have Many Friends There

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Pyatakov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    President Putin's Annual Q&A Session 2017 (33)
    18930

    Russians do not see the United States as their enemy, President Vladimir Putin stated.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian citizens do not consider the United States as their enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" call-in session.

    "I can say as the incumbent head of the Russian state that I know the sentiments of our people. We do not consider the United States as our enemy. Furthermore, twice in history, when we faced the most difficult times, we united our efforts, we were allies in the two world wars," Putin said.

    Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin: New US Anti-Russian Sanctions Bill Shows 'Internal Political Struggle'
    In May, the US Fox News media outlet conducted a survey saying that 64 percent of US citizens considered Russia as an enemy of their country.

    Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington. US leader Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia.

    "We see that Russophobia is developing in the United States. We believe that this is a result, first of all, of an intensifying internal political struggle," Putin said.

    Opinion polls show that Russia has many friends in the United States, however, hysteria in the media is likely to affect the mindset of the US citizens, according to the president.

    "We know that we have a lot of friends in the United States. I was told about this by the US colleagues, and opinion polls, at least held a month ago, say that we have many friends there. However, unfortunately, such hysteria in the media certainly affects the mindset," Putin said.

    The president added that there were a lot of people in Russia who respected the achievements of the people of the United States and hoped that Russian-US relations would eventually normalize.

    Topic:
    President Putin's Annual Q&A Session 2017 (33)

    Related:

    Putin on Sanctions: US Implementing Policy of Containing Russia
    US Homeland Security Chief's House Testimony on Russia Probe Set for June 21
    Russia to Respond Adequately to US Sanctions Expansion
    US Senate Votes To Impose New Sanctions on Russia
    Tags:
    Q&A session with Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon
    Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok