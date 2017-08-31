Register
20:49 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN in Manila

    Sergei Lavrov 'Expresses Regret' Over Closure of Russian Missions in US

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    138410

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone talks on Thursday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed regret over the new restrictions on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Tillerson called Lavrov specifically to inform that additional restrictions on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States will be announced and outlined their main content.

    "In response, the Minister expressed regret for the escalating tension in bilateral relations, which was not initiated by us, and indicated that Moscow will carefully study the new measures announced by the Americans, and inform [the US side] about our reaction," the statement said.

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Compares US 'Absolutely Unpredictable' Policy With Moscow's
    The United States demanded earlier in the day that Russia shut down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington, DC by September 2.

    The decision was made "in the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians," the US Department of State said.

    Earlier, Washington has reduced the size of its staff at the US Embassy in Russia by 455 people as instructed by Moscow in July as a response to the 2016 expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and sanctions against Russia passed by the US Congress in July, the State Department said.

    Moscow suspended the use of all warehouses in Moscow by the US embassy starting from August 1 following the US Senate's approval of a new set of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

    Comenting on the decision of the United States, Russian Consul General Sergey Petrov told Sputnik that the closure of the Consulate General in San Francisco "will take a toll on both Russian and US citizens." Petrov added that the United States retaliatory measures against Russian diplomats are disappointing.

    Related:

    Russian-US Confrontation Futile, Conflict to Reveal No Winner - Ambassador
    B61-12 Bomb Tests: US-NATO Send Strong 'Signal' to Russia
    Tags:
    phone conversation, Daesh, Rex Tillerson, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok