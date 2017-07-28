Register
05:07 GMT +328 July 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg

    US Senate Votes to Sanction Russia, Iran, North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    141812026

    The measure will now go to US President Donald Trump’s desk. The president will have the option of signing into law the sanctions targeting Russia's energy, defense, and intelligence sectors or exercising his veto power.

    The vote passed 98-2 but only needed a simple majority of 51 votes. The two US senators to reject the bill were Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

    The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of the sanctions bill on Tuesday. The chamber voted to attach Iran and Russia to a bill that originally targeted North Korea, which is what the Senate had requested. The bill passed by the Senate retains the stipulation that any attempt by the White House to lift or relax sanctions must go through the US Congress.

    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Sanction Them All! Kiev Wants US to 'Punish' Allies Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the news "sad from the point of view of Russia-US ties," adding that "we are talking about an extremely unfriendly act." 

    The sanctions express an "extra-cynical" view of Washington-Moscow relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of the Thursday vote. Putin said Washington’s measures "are evident attempts to use their geopolitical advantages in a competitive struggle with an aim to ensure their own economic interests at the expense of their allies."

    Putin added that while "it is impossible to tolerate arrogance toward our country forever," the Kremlin has "not seen the final version [of the US anti-Russia sanctions bill] yet, so we do not have a final opinion on this matter either."

    Russian parliamentarian Vladimir Jabov told Sputnik that the Duma has "a package of measures pending," and said Moscow still hasn’t "reacted to Obama’s hostile action taken on New Year’s Eve." Before leaving office, former US President Barack Obama ordered 35 individuals associated with Russia’s diplomatic corps to leave the country within 72 hours and seized two Russian properties located in the US. 

    Russian 'Spy Compound'
    © NBC Washington
    Harsh US Sanctions Ban Russian Use Of Maryland’s Grills, Ocean Views

    In any event, Jabov insisted on “not panicking” given the backdrop of Washington-Moscow relations that “were already at a low level.” Jabov is the First Vice-Chairman on the Duma’s Council of the Federation for Foreign Affairs. 

    According to recently hired White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Trump "may sign the sanctions exactly the way they are or he may veto the sanctions" and work toward a "tougher deal" with Moscow. Scaramucci did not specify what a "tougher" deal would entail. 

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added "we’re going to wait and see what the final legislation looks like and make a decision at that point." Trump has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to veto the bill.

    The EU warned it would respond to Washington with its own set of measures because "the US bill could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU’s energy security interests," President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday. 

    "If our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days," Juncker added. 

    Berlin has staunchly opposed the measures. "We believe the European industry should not become the target of US sanctions," a German Federal Government spokeswoman said during a briefing in Berlin yesterday.

    Francis Perri of the Paris-based Institute for International and Strategic Affairs told Sputnik France that the EU could harness its collective power to "introduce its own retaliatory measures on US companies," pass legislation nullifying the sanctions or demand concessions from Washington. 

    Alternatively, Brussels could ask the World Trade Organization "to set up a working group to examine the matter so that the WTO could declare the US sanctions null and void and introduce countersanctions," Perri said. 

    Related:

    US Lawmaker Adds Amendment to Defense Bill to Sanction Russia Over INF Treaty
    Yandex Closes Offices in Kiev, Odessa Under Sanction Pressure
    US, UAE Sanction Financial Backers of Al-Qaeda Branch in Gulf States - Treasury
    Bulgarian President Fears 'EU Will Remain Hostage to Sanction War' With Russia
    'Serious Issue': Sanction Tug-of-War With Russia Slashes 1% GDP From Iceland
    Tags:
    sanctions, EU, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Anthony Scaramucci, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, Dmitry Peskov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Extraordinary Airports in the World
    The Most Extraordinary Airports in the World
    What Happened Cartoon
    Everyone Else Knows ‘What Happened’
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok