Register
15:18 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pedro Agramunt, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

    How Democratic! PACE President Faces Impeachment Over 'Pro-Russian' Views

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115001

    Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe President Pedro Agramunt is facing impeachment. The organization has approved a vote of no confidence against him. Agramunt's 'offenses' include his decision to visit Syria to personally investigate the situation on the ground there, and his advocacy for dialogue with Moscow.

    At its plenary session last week, the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe voted 154 to 30, with 13 abstentions, to amend the organization's rules of procedure, allowing MPs to make proposals to dismiss officials, up to and including the president. Immediately afterward, 158 out of 197 members from five political groups and 36 national delegations tabled a motion to dismiss President Pedro Agramunt. The motion will be put to a vote at a PACE session in October. In the interim, Agramunt has been barred from chairing Assembly meetings.

    Delegates at a plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    European People's Party Passes Vote of No Confidence in PACE Head - Lawmaker
    The president, who had been reelected in January, was stripped of his powers in the spring after an unauthorized trip to Syria on a fact finding mission. Agramunt said he made the trip in his capacity as a Spanish MP, not as the representative of PACE. Acknowledging his miscalculation, Agramunt complained that he had seriously underestimated his colleagues' reaction. "From the beginning of my mandate, I have made 50 official visits, and none of them caused such problems," he said.

    Agramunt faced intense criticism over the Syria trip, including for the fact that he entered the country onboard a Russian aircraft together with Russian lawmakers, and that he took a tour of the Russian Center for Reconciliation for Syria, a peace monitoring and information office center.

    Following Wednesday's no confidence vote, Georgy Logvinsky, the Ukrainian vice president of PACE, indicated that he would carry out the duties of president and conduct meetings, but later retracted the claim. The Ukrainian delegation has long been at the forefront of the campaign to impeach Agramunt. 

    An Argamunt representative told Sputnik Wednesday that the campaign against the president was connected to Russophobic sentiments prevalent in the Assembly. "There is a Russophobic wave in PACE against any person who is trying to integrate European countries into a pan-European organization that is larger than the European Union," the representative explained. The representative added that anti-Russian sentiments are particularly strong among some of PACE's Eastern European members and MPs from Scandinavia.

    Building of the Parliamentary Assembly Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    PACE Summer Session Turns Into Triumph of Antidemocrats, Russophobes – Lawmaker
    The Russian delegation to PACE was deprived of its voting rights in 2014 following accusations that Moscow had 'annexed' Crimea.

    Kiev has sought Agramunt's resignation since late 2016 after his call to begin negotiations on returning Russia's voting rights in the organization, accusing him of holding 'pro-Russian' sentiments for his suggestion that "no one benefits" from Russia's exclusion from the body. At that time, Ukrainian delegation member Irina Gerashchenko had vowed to 'hit at the president' "where it hurts him the most – his office."

    Speaking to RT Russian, Alexei Martynov, director of the International Institute of New States, said that if Kiev succeeds in its campaign to propel its own representative to PACE's presidency, it would spell the death of the principles of European solidarity and parliamentarism. "Discussion and openness to different opinions will be out of the question, although the underlying European principles are already dying as we speak," the analyst noted.

    Dmitri Levy, professor of European studies at St. Petersburg University's School of International Relations, expressed the opposite view, saying that there's no point in overestimating the importance of the role of the PACE presidency. "The shuffling of a representative of one or another state is of no particular importance; any politician who finds him or herself in this role will not be able to pursue exclusively their own national interests. In any case, decisions are taken collectively."

    Russian officials have condemned the Assembly's moves against Agramunt. Russian Senate speaker Valentina Matviyenko called this week's PACE decisions "an example of the further degradation of the organization." She added that the decision against Agramunt was senseless, since his powers are set to run out in December anyway.

    Building of Council of Europe in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russian Foreign Minister Informs Council of Europe Chief of Contribution Cuts
    Senior Senator Konstantin Kosachev suggested that Agramunt's whole 'problem' was that he sees PACE as a platform for dialogue – where conflicts and disagreements are settled, not intensified. Duma International Committee chairman Leonid Slutsky said that June's PACE session ended up turning into a "victory of anti-democrats and Russophobes."

    At the beginning of the year, Moscow made clear that it would not return to the organization as long as the discriminatory rules allowing a minority of delegates to deprive countries of voting rights were not changed. Last month, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced that Russia would also block its €11 million installment into the Assembly's budget amid Russia's continued non-participation in PACE sessions.

    Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin meets with PACE President Pedro Agramunt
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin meets with PACE President Pedro Agramunt

    Russian observers have long stressed that Moscow should not overestimate PACE's importance. The Assembly can observe elections, adopt declarations and resolutions, they say, but governments do not have to listen to them. Furthermore, the organization is only part of the umbrella structure of the Council of Europe, in which Russia continues to participate.

    Alexei Martynov emphasized that the Agramunt case demonstrates that the campaign against dissent within PACE is directed not just against Russia, but against any 'dissident' thought whatsoever.

    "What kind of impeachment can be talked about if PACE is not a power structure, but simply an international organization of parliamentarians?" the observer asked. "The talk about Agramunt's impeachment is an element of pressure; he is being hounded because he did not see propaganda as truth, but went to the scene [in Syria] to sort things out for himself, which, by the way, is his direct responsibility. But now, this sort of behavior is considered to be a 'deviation from the party line' promoted in PACE."

    Related:

    PACE Summer Session Turns Into Triumph of Antidemocrats, Russophobes – Lawmaker
    Russian Foreign Minister Informs Council of Europe Chief of Contribution Cuts
    Russophobic Sentiment Prevalent Among PACE Lawmakers - Agramunt Representative
    European People's Party Passes Vote of No Confidence in PACE Head - Lawmaker
    PACE Summer Session to Start Monday
    Tags:
    expert analysis, vote, impeachment, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, PACE, Pedro Agramunt, Syria, Russia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok