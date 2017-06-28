Russophobic Sentiment Prevalent Among PACE Lawmakers - Agramunt Representative

MADRID (Sputnik) — The latest Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) decisions on its president, Pedro Argamunt, testify that a Russophobic sentiment reigns among the lawmakers, Agramunt's representative told Sputnik Wednesday.
"There is a Russophobic wave in the assembly against any person who is trying to integrate European countries into a pan-European organization that is larger than the European Union," the representative said.
The representative added that some PACE members from Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic states and Scandinavian countries were able to create a "climate of fear" in the assembly that prevents representatives of other countries from expressing their opinions freely because of fears of "being subjected to repressions of all kinds."
