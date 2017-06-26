European People's Party Passes Vote of No Confidence in PACE Head - Lawmaker

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko PACE Summer Session to Start Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European People's Party group, one of the five main factions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), has approved a motion of no confidence in its leader, Pedro Agramunt, as PACE president, a Dutch PACE lawmaker said Monday.

"EPP in the parliamentary assembly of the council of Europe [PACE] approved a motion of no confidence in president Agramunt (38-26)," Pieter Omtzigt from Dutch Christian Democratic Party wrote on his Twitter.

EPP in the parliamantary assembly of the council of Europe approved a motion of no confidence in president Agrumunt (38-26) — Pieter Omtzigt (@PieterOmtzigt) 26 июня 2017 г.

​On March 20, Agramunt, along with Russian lawmakers, arrived in Syria for a private visit, during which he held a meeting with President Bashar Assad without the intention of representing the Assembly. The move prompted PACE lawmakers to propose a no-confidence vote.

However, PACE regulations do not provide grounds for the president’s dismissal, which means that Agramunt is able to stay in office until his voluntary resignation.

On April 28, the PACE Bureau deprived Agramunt from the right to make statements or participate in foreign trips on behalf of the assembly. The Bureau ordered PACE member Liliane Maury Pasquier to prepare a draft document amending PACE regulations with the aim of introducing dismissal procedures for PACE members in elected office. The document is set be considered on Tuesday.