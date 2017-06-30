Register
30 June 2017
    President of CNN Refuses to Face Reporters Who Exposed Network for Fake News

    CNN President Jeff Zucker blew past a Project Veritas reporter Thursday, refusing to comment on recent videos that show the network’s own staff calling into question the validity of its breathless Russia reporting.

    Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe went to CNN President Jeff Zucker’s residence in New York and waited for him to come out to do an interview. Zucker put his head down, ignored O’Keefe, and hurried into a black SUV.

    “This is James O’Keefe. How are you? Do you have a comment, sir, about the Russia story?” O’Keefe asked.

    Veritas was the goddess of truth in Roman mythology. She was believed to hide on the ground of a sacred well since she was so slippery and difficult to find. 

    Two bombshells dropped by Project Veritas this week have caught CNN’s own producers and on-air talent scoffing at the the network’s pet storyline: that of any whiff of wrongdoing by Russia or connection to the US president. 

    WATCH: Liberal CNN Pundit Admits Trump-Russia-Gate Is a ‘Nothing Burger’

    The first showed a producer at CNN claiming that the network’s coverage of the Trump-Russia story could be big, but without proof, it was mainly a way to improve ratings. The “Russia story” is “mostly bullshit right now,” CNN Medical Unit producer John Bonifield was caught saying in a PV video. “We don’t have any big giant proof,” he added.

    Then on Wednesday, CNN pundit Van Jones said the Russia narrative was a "nothing burger," in a separate clip published by Project Veritas.

    O’Keefe has been engaged with conservative activism for years. Official Project Veritas documents describing the job of their journalists explain that “helpful is an adherence to the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and personal responsibility” in those wishing to apply. 

    Project Veritas: 'We Want to Shut MSM Down for the Liars They Are'

    Speaking with Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon on Fault Lines for Radio Sputnik, Project Veritas communications strategist Stephen Gordon said the group’s full-fledged assault on the mainstream media isn’t “a left-right thing.” 

