Putin, Trump Will Meet at G-20 Summit

"While in Hamburg the President will meet with many world leaders including…President Putin of Russia," McMaster stated.

It would be an incredible thing to be a fly on the wall during the meeting. Mainstream media outlets have blasted Trump for "colluding" with Russia during the 2016 election campaign. A producer at CNN, one of the biggest media outlets to continuously press Trump-Putin links, recently confessed the narrative was probably "bullsh*t."

Van Jones, former adviser to the Obama White House turned CNN analyst, added, "this Russia thing is just a big nothing burger."

The discussion will not have any particular agenda, McMaster said. "It's really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about."

