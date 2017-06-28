WATCH: Liberal CNN Pundit Admits Trump-Russia-Gate Is a ‘Nothing Burger’

“What do you think is going to happen this week, I mean, with the whole Russia thing?” a Project Veritas reporter asked acclaimed left-leaning political analyst Van Jones.

“This Russia thing is just a big nothing burger,” Jones replied.

© AP Photo/ Andy Kropa Van Jones attends the 21st Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 15, 2017, in New York

“Really?” the reporter asked for confirmation. “Yeah,” Jones said, shrugging.

To his credit, Jones has been a frequent critic of US Democrats throwing around the Russian boogeyman. “Until there’s a smoking gun, which there is probably not, it’s just a big old mess,” he said last week, adding that Democrats are “fooling themselves” to think the probe into ties between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government will get anywhere.

The 2016 Democratic presidential campaign suffered under a delusion that the campaign could only concentrate on “people of color, racial justice … or the white working class,” Jones said on June 10. “That is the stupidest false choice I have ever heard.”

Jones served in the Obama administration as a special adviser on green jobs.

"LOL," CNN said in a three-letter statement on Tuesday’s revelation.

On Monday, PV published footage of a senior CNN producer declaring the Russia narrative “bullsh*t,” citing lack of proof, though it has nonetheless helped boost CNN’s ratings.