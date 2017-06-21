US Regrets Moscow Cancelled Shannon-Rybkov Talks, 'Remains Open for Discussions'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Moscow announced the Ryabkov-Shannon consultations were cancelled after the United States expanded anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday.

"We regret that Russia has decided to turn away from an opportunity to discuss bilateral obstacles that hinder US —Russia relations," the release stated on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US remained "open to future discussions."

On June 20, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) introduced sanctions against some 40 individuals and entities on the pretext of their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict inDonbass. The new sanctions include freezing of assets subject to US jurisdiction and prohibit US individuals from doing business with them. The Department of the Treasury’s move comes after the US Senate voted in favor of extending sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election on June 14.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.