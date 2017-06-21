US Regrets Moscow Cancelled Shannon-Rybkov Talks, 'Remains Open for Discussions'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Moscow announced the Ryabkov-Shannon consultations were cancelled after the United States expanded anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday.
"We regret that Russia has decided to turn away from an opportunity to discuss bilateral obstacles that hinder US —Russia relations," the release stated on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US remained "open to future discussions."
Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)