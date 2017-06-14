US Senate Votes To Impose New Sanctions on Russia

Senators voted in favor of Senator Mike Crapo’s amendment to a bill that censures Iran over its ballistic missile program.

​The sanctions mark a rare bipartisan effort in the Senate. The new measures achieve three goals championed by Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York. Schumer wanted to codify existing sanctions into law, usher in further punitive measures for ‘Russian meddling’ in the recent presidential elections, and provide Congress with a procedure for reviewing the lifting of the sanctions. With the last measure, Schumer locked in Congress’ ability to prevent Trump from unilaterally lifting sanctions.

The move is seen by multiple political analysts as a concession for Democrats who, in exchange for bundling Iran and Russia sanctions into one bill, will roll over and play dead when Republicans try to jam through a secretive repeal and replace bill for the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare).

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the Senate this week that new measures against Moscow could jeopardize Russia's willingness to engage a dialogue on reaching a political resolution in Syria.

The bill still must pass the House of Representatives before it goes to President Donald Trump's desk.

