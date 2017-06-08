Iranian Foreign Minister Condemns Trump’s Statement About Recent Terror Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Trump offered his condolences to Iran, but stressed that the country brought the attack on itself as the "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Repugnant WH statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients.Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 8 июня 2017 г.

​Earlier on Wednesday, a double terrorist attack in the Parliament building and the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in the Iranian capital of Tehran left at least 12 people dead and more than 40 injured, according to local authorities. According to Iran's Intelligence Ministry, the third attack was foiled.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.