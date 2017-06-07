What is Known So Far: Double Terror Attack in Tehran Kills 12 , Wounds Over 40

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the group of four people in women's clothes, equipped with AK-47 assault rifles, handguns and suicide vests, opened fire in the building of the Iranian Parliament, with a subsequent explosion. Another attack involving an explosion took place near the Imam Khomeini shrine.

According to Iran's Intelligence Ministry, the third attack was foiled.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Terrorism is a problem that we are facing in the Middle East region and the world. The entire region has become insecure and we condemn the blind act," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on an official visit to Turkey, said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

According to media reports, the group of attackers managed to find their way into the parliament building by shelling security, killing at least two guards. None of the Iranian lawmakers or staff members were injured by the attack on the parliament. The shooting reportedly continued inside the building and then the suicide blast occurred.

The counterterror operation in the Iranian parliament in Tehran resulted in elimination of all four attackers. According to Ministry of Intelligence, one of the suicide bombers at the shrine was shot dead by security guards while the other blew himself up.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in connection with the terrorist attacks. Putin, in particular, expressed Russia's commitment to continue joint anti-terrorist efforts with the Islamic Republic.

"The fact that terrorists are not calming down is, unfortunately, being confirmed basically every day, including by today’s terror attacks in Iran that the notorious Daesh took responsibility for," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini also condemned the attacks on Tehran and expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which has been recently accused by a number of Arab nations of providing state support to terrorism, also condemned the attacks and expressed firm stance against violence.

"The State of Qatar has condemned and denounced the two attacks which took place in Iranian capital Tehran and left many people killed and injured. In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry expressed Qatar's firm stance against violence and its rejection of criminal acts," the ministry said.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences to the Iranian leadership and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.