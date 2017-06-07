Register
00:30 GMT +308 June 2017
    US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

    Trump on Iran Attack: States That Sponsor Terrorism Risk Falling Victim to It

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Multiple Attacks Hit Iranian Capital of Tehran
    8293111

    Commenting on the latest terrorist attack in Iran, US President Donald Trump said that Tehran had fallen victim to the "evil" it promoted.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that while the United States prays for the innocent victims killed in a terror attack in Iran, the country brought the attack on itself by sponsoring terrorism in the first place.

    "We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times," Trump stated. "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

    On Wednesday morning, terrorists attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

    Police officers control the scene, around of shrine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, after an assault of several attackers in Tehran, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Tehran Terror Attacks: Iran Suffers 'Unmistakably Symbolic' Assault on Nation
    According to reports, several gunmen opened fire at the parliament building, killing one guard and wounding several other people before taking hostages. The Mehr news agency reports that one of the gunmen remains inside the parliament building, where he is threatening to blow himself up.

    At the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, terrorists opened fire about 50 meters from the temple complex and attempted to force entry, adviser to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former ambassador to Syria, told Sputnik.

    While the Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, Sheikholeslam said that it is impossible to say at this point who is behind the attack.

    Multiple Attacks Hit Iranian Capital of Tehran

    Tags:
    attack, shrine, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
