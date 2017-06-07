Trump on Iran Attack: States That Sponsor Terrorism Risk Falling Victim to It

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that while the United States prays for the innocent victims killed in a terror attack in Iran, the country brought the attack on itself by sponsoring terrorism in the first place.

"We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times," Trump stated. "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

On Wednesday morning, terrorists attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to reports, several gunmen opened fire at the parliament building, killing one guard and wounding several other people before taking hostages. The Mehr news agency reports that one of the gunmen remains inside the parliament building, where he is threatening to blow himself up.

At the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, terrorists opened fire about 50 meters from the temple complex and attempted to force entry, adviser to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former ambassador to Syria, told Sputnik.

While the Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, Sheikholeslam said that it is impossible to say at this point who is behind the attack.