Register
19:21 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.

    Duterte's Visit to Russia: Philippines Wants to Avoid 'US Dictate'

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2579121

    On Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Russia on a five-day visit. Prior to the visit, Duterte said that security and defense issues will be on the agenda of his talks in Moscow.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte prior to their bilateral meeting during the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Etienne Oliveau
    Philippines Does Not Want to 'Be Dragged Into Hybrid Standoff' Between US, China
    Earlier, the Kremlin reported that Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to have a meeting on May 25. A package of documents is expected to be signed as a result of the talks.

    In an interview with Russian media ahead of his visit, Duterte reiterated that his country should have ties with Russia and China, as Western nations are only interested in double talk and disregard the Philippines' interests.

    "I have nothing against America, [US President Donald] Trump is my friend. But my foreign policy has shifted. I want to deal with China and Russia. Because in Western world, it’s double talk," he said.

    "You treat me as if I'm your colony still. You must be kidding! We’re an independent country. I want my country to be treated with dignity," he added.

    The Philippine president made it clear that his country’s foreign policy is going to be independent, according to Daria Panarina, a research fellow at the Institute for Oriental Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "According to his words, he has nothing against the US, but he wants an independent foreign policy without looking back at any powers. Since the US tries to dictate and impose its will on Manila’s domestic policy, of course, Duterte wants to avoid such pressure," Panarina said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    This file photo taken on April 14, 2016 shows US marines walking next to their transport and amphibious vehicles at a temporary camp for the Balikatan joint US-Philippine military exercise at Crow Valley, in Capas town, north of Manila
    © AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE
    US, Philippines Begin Annual Joint Military Drills, on Smaller Scale
    She added that Russia and the Philippines could establish cooperation on a wide range of issues.

    "Starting January, Russian delegations, including businessmen and politicians, have visited the Philippines. There have been very important political talks. Preliminary agreements have been made on a range of issues. During the upcoming visit, the two leaders will sign these agreements," Panarina said.

    According to her, among the deals are those concerning cooperation in energy, infrastructure and construction, including new highways and railroads in the Philippines.

    "Moreover, the sides plan to develop trade relations, including expanding the list of exported and imported products. From the Philippine side, it is first of all agricultural products. Russia is expected to deliver arms and oil products," Panarina said.

    Russian Navy and a Philippine officer salute as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte alights from the Russian anti-submarine Navy vessel Admiral Tributs in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    'Promising' Partnership: What You Need to Know About Russia-Philippines Ties
    On Monday, Duterte said the Philippines is interested in purchasing Russian helicopters and planes, as well as precision-guided weapons, to fight against rebels across the country.

    The president said that during his visit to Russia he might try to convince his Russian counterpart to supply the Philippines with arms.

    Duterte also noted that the Philippines will be open to new military alliances, including with Beijing and Moscow, if the situation regarding international security deteriorates.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Anti-Terror Alliance: Philippines Seeks Military Cooperation With China, Russia
    Philippines Interested in Buying Russian Precision-Guided Weapons, Aircraft
    'You Must Be Kidding': Duterte Won't Allow US to Treat Philippines as Colony
    Philippines' Duterte Says May Be Too Busy to Visit Trump
    Tags:
    foreign policy, visit, talks, cooperation, Rodrigo Duterte, United States, Russia, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok