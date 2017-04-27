Register
23:12 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Military parade in North Korea

    North Korean Video Celebrates Imagined Massive Attack on US Targets (WATCH)

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    129270

    As tensions between North Korea and the US continue to intensify over the North’s ongoing ballistic missile and nuclear weapons tests, a video was released on Pyongyang’s propaganda website showing footage of a simulated attack on US targets.

    As tensions between North Korea and the US continue to intensify over the North’s ongoing ballistic missile and nuclear weapons tests, a video was released on Pyongyang’s propaganda website showing footage of a simulated attack on US targets.

    The video by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) featured a set of ballistic missiles in the procession, then showed images of US armored vehicles, aircraft carriers and strategic bombers in simulated crosshairs before showing North Korea launching scud and ship-to-ship missiles.

    After the simulated attack, what appear to be US carriers are seen engulfed in flames, with a caption reading, "The moment when (the enemy) kicks off aggression and provocations," according to Yonhap News Agency.

    This imagery comes as a US Navy carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson heads to the Korean Peninsula to engage annual joint military drills with South Korea. Pyongyang views the exercises as a dress rehearsal for invading their country, calling the Vinson a "gross animal" and threatening that the North’s military forces "are combat-ready to sink a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike." 

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, attends a working lunch with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, (not pictured), at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Japan’s Abe Hopes for Closer Ties With Russia, Dialogue on North Korea, Syria

    The DPRK also conducted artillery tests earlier this week, featuring weapons capable of reaching Seoul, the South’s capital that 25 million people call home.

    Overseen by Kim Jong-un, the drills were held on the 85th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army (KPA).

    The Vinson was recently joined by the nuclear powered submarine the USS Michigan, which carries about 150 Tomahawk missiles.

    In the event of further incitement from the North, South Korea’s president office released a statement describing Washington and Seoul’s response, saying "The two sides pledged that in the event of additional strategic provocation by the North to swiftly take punitive measures, including a new UN security council resolution, that are unbearable for the North." 

    Military parade in North Korea
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    White House Claims Beijing Now Views North Korea as Threat to Chinese Security

    On Wednesday a rare briefing of the full US Senate at the White House was called to discuss the crisis.

    "The military is obviously planning for a number of options, as they should – minimal military action to more significant action," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told ABC. "It's of course the hope of the administration and Congress that military action isn't necessary. If there's a clear and imminent threat to the US, our military needs to be prepared to act and I believe they are prepared to act to keep our country safe."

    Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), on the other hand, told CNN after the briefing, "We learned nothing you couldn't read in the newspaper."

    Related:

    US Mulls Putting North Korea Back on State Sponsor of Terrorism List
    Tillerson May Ask Individual UN Member States to Address North Korea Concerns
    War Drums: USS Vinson Supercarrier Now Within ‘Strike Range’ of North Korea
    Japanese Media Says Russia May Be Facilitating North Korea's Missile Program
    North Korea Ready to ‘Go to the End’ in Confrontation With US - Mission to UN
    Tags:
    Propaganda, video, White House, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok