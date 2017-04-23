Register
23:47 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    US Citizen Arrested Trying to Leave North Korea as World Fears War

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    A US citizen engaged in relief efforts in Pyongyang has been detained attempting to leave North Korea, the third American to be arrested recently.

    Tony Kim, who also goes by the Korean name of Kim Sang-duc, was arrested on Saturday at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport as he was preparing to depart from North Korea, following a month-long working visit.

    Mike Pence
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    US Vice President Pence to Pyongyang: 'Era of Strategic Patience Is Over'

    The professor, in his mid-50s, formerly taught accounting at China's Yanbian University of Science and Technology, just north of the North Korea/China border. While in North Korea, Kim had been involved in an undisclosed form of relief activity, according to Stripes.com. Pyongyang has made no official statement regarding the reason for the arrest.

    According to Ahn Chan-il, the director of the World North Korea Research Center in Seoul, South Korea, Pyongyang "seems to be intending to use professor Kim as leverage in negotiations."

    North and South Korea are currently at rigid diplomatic odds with each other. Seoul's National Intelligence Service said in a statement that it "was not aware" of the professor's arrest.

    The Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, acting on behalf of the United States in diplomatic relations with North Korea, stated that it was aware of the arrest but could not provide further details.

    Park Chan-mo, chancellor of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, stated that Kim had taught at Yanbian University in China prior to joining Park's team. Park assured Yonhap News in a statement that he had been told that Kim's work as a professor at the university had "nothing to do" with his arrest.

    As of Sunday night, there had been no official announcement from Pyongyang regarding the arrest and detention of the US citizen.

    The arrest coincides with a period of extremely high tensions in the region, due primarily to Pyongyang's continued test-firing of ballistic missiles and underground detonations of nuclear weapons.

    Washington and Pyongyang have traded increasingly strident military threats with each other recently, resulting in calls from US regional allies and China asking that both nations calm down.

    Two other Americans, including 21-year-old University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, who was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after trying to steal a propaganda banner as souvenir, and Christian priest Kim Dong Chul, who is serving ten years for espionage, have contributed to the increasing strain in relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

    At least ten US citizens have been arrested and sentenced in North Korea since 2009, according to Yonhap. Many believe that the Americans are held primarily as diplomatic bargaining chips by Pyongyang.

    Related:

    What It's Like to Be Stranded in Pyongyang Airport (PHOTOS)
    Pyongyang Calls on UN Secretariat to Hold Forum on UN Resolutions
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    Tags:
    citizen, American, espionage, arrest, detention, detention, arrest, Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, Seoul, Pyongyang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok