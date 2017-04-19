Register
16:43 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    An attractive map 1829 map of Barbary Coast by the French cartographers Pierre and Alexander Lapie

    Divide and Blunder: US-Backed Division of Libya Would Be Catastrophic for Europe

    © Public Domain
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 21010

    Tens of thousands of refugees continue to risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Europe. Meanwhile, a Trump advisor has proposed breaking the country up into several new states. Commenting on the chaos that continues to engulf the North African state, Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov warns that the worst is still to come.

    Last week, the International Organization for Migration reported that nearly 32,000 refugees and migrants have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to reach European states since the beginning of this year, over 80% of them going to Italy. Over 550 people died trying to make the treacherous crossing. 

    Libya has been mired in chaos and civil war since 2011, when a NATO-led bombing campaign led to the overthrow and murder of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Since then, the country has become a haven for people smugglers and slave traders, becoming one of the main routes by which people from across Africa and the Middle East make an attempt to reach Europe, which has been mired by a migrant crisis since 2015.

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya November 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hani Amara
    Libya's Rivaling Forces Turn the Country Into a 'Stage for Muscle-Flexing'
    Now, observers say that the once-prosperous North African country, torn apart by warring tribal militias, criminal gangs and terrorist groups, risks being permanently divided. 

    Earlier this month, White House deputy assistant to President Donald Trump Sebastian Gorka was reported to have proposed to the president that Libya be partitioned into three new states: Cyrenaica in the east, Tripolitania in the northwest and Fezzan in the southwest. Prior to the Italian invasion of 1911, these were the administrative divisions of Libya in the Ottoman Empire, which collapsed in the 1920s.

    In a searing op-ed on the implications of Gorka's proposal, and the desperate situation now facing Libya, journalist and Radio Sputnik contributor Ilya Kharlamov wrote that the results of Western powers' 'experiment' in Libya is quickly coming around to hit them like a boomerang. For Europe, he warned, the worst may still be yet to come.

    "Torn apart by conflict, Libya is once again at the center of attention of Washington strategists, or more precisely, those of them who are considering a new division of the country into three parts, Tripolitania, Fezzan and Cyrenaica," Kharlamov wrote. "This, for example, is the view held by deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka." Effectively, the journalist lamented, "it seems that the period of the reign of Colonel Gaddafi, under which Libya was turned into an economically and socially developed state, should be completely forgotten."

    "Today, the country resembles a territory from the medieval era, where the slave trade, terrorism, and criminal gangs thrive. Then there are the refugees, endlessly flowing to Europe in search of a better life. Too often, they find death before ever reaching the continent. In the country, there are now three governments, plus retired army general Khalifa Haftar, who controls part of the territory in the east. And there are no agreements between these forces. On the contrary, contradictions between them are only gaining momentum."

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather at the eastern frontline of fighting with Islamic State militants, in Sirte, Libya
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather at the eastern frontline of fighting with Islamic State militants, in Sirte, Libya

    Unfortunately, Kharlamov noted, even amid such musings by great powers over whether or not to formally liquidate the Libyan state, "no one in Washington seems concerned over offering compensation, or any real, large-scale assistance to the country. The idea is to 'take and divide', to recall the words of the hero of a Bulgakov novel."

    In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, a civilian fighter holding the Libyan flag stands in front of damaged buildings in Benghazi, Libya. Amnesty International, an international rights group expressed alarm Friday, Sept. 30, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mohammed el-Shaiky, File
    Libyan Future: West Apparently 'Has No Idea What to Do With It After Gaddafi'
    Ultimately, the journalist suggested that "perhaps Trump's team simply hasn't gotten to Libya, or to any serious reflection on the country's future fate. At least Barack Obama once admitted his mistake on Libya, even if slyly. The former president claimed that it was necessary to overthrow the regime to 'protect civilians', but that there was no plan of action on what to do after that. So the country 'slid' into a large-scale civil war, Obama said."

    Unfortunately, Kharlamov noted that not everyone can just get up and walk away from the toxic Libyan quagmire, apology or no apology. "The US is very far from Libya. Europe is a lot closer – just a stone's throw across the Mediterranean. What happens on the ruins of Gaddafi's Jamahiriya should be of prime interest to the Europeans, especially since their fates are closely related."

    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016

    African illegal migrants wait to receive medial assistance after being rescued by coastal guards on a port in Tripoli, Libya.
    © AP Photo/ Mohamed Ben Khalifa
    IOM Reveals Slave Markets Operate in Southwestern Libya
    The journalist recalled that in the 20th century, Libya had been a colony, first of the Italians, then of the French and British, who administered it following Italy's defeat in World War II. After that, the country gained formal independence (in 1951) and genuine independence (in 1969), when Gaddafi and his fellow officers overthrew the monarchy.

    "Today, a kind of historic boomerang is returning to Europe, in the form of illegal migrants, drug traffic and other 'delights' of Western-style democracy, imposed from the outside onto the Middle East and North Africa," Kharlamov wrote. "This boomerang is painfully hitting the heads and other parts of the European 'body.'"

    Marshal Khalifa Haftar, chief of the Libyan National Army, leaves the main building of Russia's Foreign Ministry after a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on November 29, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Vasily MAXIMOV
    Keep Calm & Follow Moscow's Lead: UK Setting Up Ties With Libya's Tobruk Gov't
    "Under these circumstances, the continent would do well to consider its own fate, without looking back to see what Washington wants." Europe, the journalist argued, should "facilitate the return in Libya of a secular regime. Even if it is authoritarian, it would still be better than the alternative – chaos." And this is possible, "since there is already a general in mind."

    "There is only one problem: political will; the Europeans have lost it, and it's now hiding under the sofa in the dustiest corner," the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Cooperate With All Libyan Political Forces - Foreign Ministry
    Russian Weapons Supply to Libya Hindered by UN Embargo - Libyan National Army
    Libya's Rivaling Forces Turn the Country Into a 'Stage for Muscle-Flexing'
    Libyan Future: West Apparently 'Has No Idea What to Do With It After Gaddafi'
    IOM Reveals Slave Markets Operate in Southwestern Libya
    Syria 'Won't Suffer Same Fate as Libya' As Long As Russia is Active in Mideast
    Keep Calm & Follow Moscow's Lead: UK Setting Up Ties With Libya's Tobruk Gov't
    Nearly 32,000 Migrants Cross Mediterranean Into Europe in 2017 - IOM
    Divide and Conquer: Trump's Deputy Aide Proposes to Split Libya Into Three Parts
    Tags:
    opinion piece, op-ed, Libya, United States, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok