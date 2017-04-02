Register
03:04 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ivanka Trump, left, daughter of President Donald Trump, dances with her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

    Shocker: Financial Docs Reveal a White House Packed with the Super-Rich

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18320

    The combined net worth of top White House officials now exceeds the $12 billion mark, according to mandated financial disclosures released Friday night.

    US President Donald Trump's team, a handpicked group of extremely wealthy advisers from the highest echelons of America's rich, has drawn accusations from ethics watchdogs of the likelihood of widespread profit-taking and corporate collusion within the president's administration.

    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 photo face masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump hang on sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia
    © AP Photo/ Dmitri Lovetsky
    Tweeting Again, Trump Pushes Obama Surveillance Story

    Documenting assets, investments and salaries of some 180 officials close to the administration, the disclosures shed light on the financial network now enmeshing the White House.

    Financial information about Trump, said to be a billionaire, is not included in the disclosures.

    Those at or near the top of the list include the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and Trump's economic adviser, Gary Cohn, a former president of multinational finance company Goldman Sachs.

    Kushner, along with his wife, Trump's daughter Ivanka, are the beneficiaries of Kushner's family real-estate business, said to be worth as much as $740 million, according to The Hill. Prior to joining the Trump administration, Kushner had holdings in some 58 businesses, of which he is said to have now divested himself. Prior to January, Kushner held about $90 million of credit, as well.

    Ivanka has kept her financial interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, to the tune of somewhere between $5 and $25 million. Her position as an adviser to the president, her father, will be unpaid, according to reports.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka addresses delegates on the final night of the Republican National Convention, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Jim Watson
    Cherchez la Femme: How Ivanka Trump Influences Politics in the White House

    Cohn is shown as having some $254 million in assets, earning a minimum of $48.3 million over 2016 and early 2017.

    Alongside Kushner and Cohn in the White House inner circle is Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist and the former head of right-wing website Breitbart News. Bannon has revealed assets of up to $56 million, and an annual yearly salary at Breitbart of just under $200,000.

    Trump's former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who now serves as the president's White House counselor, is said to be worth some $40 million, primarily as a result of profits realized by her political counsultancy, as well as large stock holdings in Pfizer, Kraft Heinz and Philip Morris, among other publicly-held multinationals.

    Former Republican party head Reince Pribus earned over $500,000 during his tenure, also bringing in a minimum of $750,000 last year in other financial dealings and a law firm salary.

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    White House Comment on Syria Means US Admits Reality on Assad - Ex-Diplomat

    According to Deutsche Welle, Democratic lawmakers and ethics groups have voiced concern that Trump's cabinet picks include those with more potential conflicts of interest due to their investments than during any previous administration.

    The financial disclosures, reviewed by the Office of Government Ethics, are required by law, and are considered to be a snapshot, not necessarily revealing current worth or specific investments. If conflicts of interest are identified, the agency can require cabinet members to sign agreements to ensure that they will divest themselves of holdings, or resign from corporate positions of power.

    Unlike recent presidential candidates, Trump, a deep-pockets real-estate speculator, has consistently refused to reveal his tax returns and instead of transferring his business interests to a blind trust, as is common, handed off the reins to two of his sons, a move many have criticized.

    Related:

    Putin, Trump Have Similar Approach to International Relations
    Trump Dumps US 16-Year Plan to Topple Mideast States, Ex-Military Official Says
    Sad: One in Three Voters Gives Trump an ‘F’ Grade
    Tags:
    tax returns, assets, net worth, wealth, disclosure, financial cooperation, Steve Bannon, Gary Cohn, Reince Priebus, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, White House
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Hussite
      I personally don't care how rich this Administration is, they're very smart people. The Founding Fathers that everyone likes to hide behind, they were extremely wealthy too...and that's why George Washington didn't want to take the Presidential salary (like Trump), because he didn't want the stigma to be set that only a rich man could be President. The first is the last...Washington was extremely wealthy and so is our last President Trump.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok